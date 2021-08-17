“What is the difference between Imran Khan and SP? “





Slaming Samajwadi Party Shafiqur Rahman Barq sympathizes with the Taliban, UP MP Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday attributed it to the policy of appeasement. Clubbing Congress, SP and BSP, he said if such remarks were made what would be the difference between them and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Taliban have currently seized power in Afghanistan as US troops have withdrawn.

UP Dy CM denounces SP deputy for Taliban sympathy

“Anything can happen to the SP. These people from the SP, BSP and Congress are doing the politics of appeasement. If they make these kinds of remarks, what’s the difference between them and Imran Khan?” Said Maurya.

SP MP sympathizes with the Taliban

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq sympathized with the Taliban, calling their takeover of Afghanistan a “struggle for freedom”. Comparing it to India’s nonviolent freedom struggle against the British Raj, Barq argued that strong countries like Russia and America cannot move to Afghanistan against the will of the Taliban. The terrorist group has offered amnesty to former Afghan government officials and is in talks with ex-President Hamid Karzai over the transition to power.

“When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now the Taliban want to liberate their country and rule it. The Taliban are a force that has not allowed even strong countries like the Russia and America to settle in their countries, ”said Barq.

India evacuates diplomatic staff

Earlier in the day, Indian Embassy staff, their families and ITBP troops were evacuated from Kabul aboard the Indian Air Force C-17 plane as the Taliban took control of the capital. To help Indians stranded in Afghanistan, MHA introduced the e-Emergency X-Misc visa – a rapid category of electronic visas to speed up the process for migrants. Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval have spoken to their US counterparts about the evacuation. India as well as other countries like the United States, Germany and Canada have refused to officially recognize a Taliban government.

Panic and chaos reigned at Kabul airport as thousands tried to flee Afghanistan by Monday at the earliest. According to the visuals, scores of civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to board the plane. At least seven people were killed at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport after US troops opened fire, the local Tolo News news agency reported. Three people also died as they clung to the wheels of an departing US plane. Many countries like the UK, Germany, Canada and India are preparing for the safe evacuation of their nationals from this war-torn country. The Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday after the unresisting fall of major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah as US troops pull out after 20 years of war-torn Afghanistan.

