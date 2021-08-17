Prime Minister’s pep talk to Vinesh: don’t get bogged down by defeat





Over breakfast with the Tokyo 2020 Olympians at his residence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we learn, had a special conversation with grappler Vinesh Phogat, currently suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for alleged indiscipline .

Aware of reports that she would not have met anyone after her loss at the Tokyo Games, sources said, the prime minister told Vinesh that he not only liked her skills but also respected her contribution. family to struggle. He also told her that anger and despondency were emotions to be avoided. Olympic medalists with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Breakfast with Modi: Indian Olympians meet PM the day after attending Independence Day celebrations Jeet ko sar by chadhne na do, haar ko man mein basne na do (Don’t be arrogant in victory and get bogged down in defeat), he reportedly told Vinesh. Modis’ words come at a time when Vinesh has received a show cause notice by the WFI, which is headed by BJP Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She was accused of staying and training away from the Indian team and not wearing the official team jersey for her fights. Vinesh denied two of the three charges while admitting that not wearing the jersey was an unintentional mistake. READ | WFI got their numbers wrong for coaches and physiotherapists Last week, after WFI suspended her, she wrote in a column on The Indian Express that she was shattered following her loss in the 53kg quarter-final at the Tokyo Olympics. I have slept once since I got home. I slept two hours on the flight and sometimes at the Village. There I was walking alone and drinking coffee. I was alone. When the sun rose, I was sleepy, she wrote. I don’t know when I’ll be back (to the mat). Maybe I won’t. I feel like I was better with this broken leg (suffered at the Rio 2016 Olympics). I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I am really broken. READ | Vinesh Phogat Refutes Two WFI Charges; admits not wearing a swimsuit was an unintentional mistake The Prime Minister treated gold medalist Neeraj Chopra with churma and kept a promise to two-time badminton medalist PV Sindhu that he would have an ice cream with her if she won a medal in Tokyo. Sindhu, a silver medalist at the Rio Games, returned from the Japanese capital with a bronze medal, becoming only the second Indian to reach the podium in an individual event at two Olympics. When he met wrestler Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver medal in the 57 kg category, Modi allegedly told him: You belong to Haryana. The people of Haryana are very happy by nature. So why were you sad, even on the podium (despite a medal)? You have done so well. You have to smile. He was referring to Dahiya’s disappointment after winning only a silver medal in Tokyo. The wrestler wore a downcast look at the podium after losing to Russian Zavur Uguev in the gold medal fight. Discover the special and heartfelt moments of # Tokyo2020 The Olympic medalists with the Honorable PM Sh. arenarendramodi during the congratulatory event at his residence on August 16# Cheer4India#Indian Olympians 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FzwoNdx2KK SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2021 The Prime Minister, we learn, asked each player to visit 75 schools by August 15, 2023, as part of the Amrit Mahotsav. He urged them to talk about malnutrition and play sports with children in the schools they visit.

