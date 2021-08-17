PM Imran to chair federal cabinet meeting – Pakistan today





Posted on Aug 17, 2021 5:55 AM

The federal cabinet will discuss a 17-point agenda during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss the country’s economic and political situation as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the Federal Cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. Cabinet will discuss a 17-item agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, a briefing will be given to the federal cabinet regarding the situation in Afghanistan in addition to informing the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC). The Home Secretary will brief members of the Federal Cabinet on the Eminent Personalities Security Protocol.

The COVID-19 vaccination process for government employees was also on the agenda. A briefing will be given on the rental policy of Pakistan Post.

Other items include the appointment of the Director General (DG) of the Intellectual Property Organization, issues related to the 104 acres of land of the Ministry of Housing, regulations for the appointment of officers of the Pakistan Housing Authority, the reconstitution of the relevant commission to modify the Islamabad master plan, issues related to the increase in the number of union councils (CUs) in Islamabad, appointment of a technical member to the Islamabad competition appeals tribunal, appointment of the Managing Director (MD) of the Korangi Fish Harbor Authority, approval of additional office for the chairman of the Port of Karachi Trust (KPT), appointment of the board of directors of the National Disaster Management Fund, approval of the national quality policy of Pakistan 2021 and approval of decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Privatization Committee.

