Lumajang’s difficulty in enforcing the PCR swab test fee as instructed by President Joko Widodo, the cause





SURYA.CO.ID, LUMAJANG – According to President Joko Widodo’s instructions to standardize the cost of PCR Swab test from Rp 450,000 to Rp 550,000 in Indonesia, it appears that its implementation in Lumajang regency will take a long time. In fact, in Lumajang Regency, there are only two places that provide PCR testing services, namely Bhayangkara Hospital and Muhammadiyah Hospital. The limits don’t stop there. The neighborhood, which goes by the nickname of Banana City, apparently does not have a laboratory to store the components of the PCR test kit. Therefore, if there are patients who need these services, PCR machines should always be ordered from neighboring districts. The spokesperson for the management of Covid-19 for the Lumajang regency, Dr Bayu Wibowo Ignasius, said that this pre-order supply system was the cause of the high price of PCR tests. Because the price of PCR reagents in the surrounding districts reached 650,000 Rp. “Indeed, so far in PCR we have worked with third parties. Usually patients will be pegged at 1 million rupees to cover PPE and operational costs,” he said. In fact, Dr Bayu said, some time ago his party tried to lower the price of the PCR test to make it more economical. His party has received an offer to accept assistance with machines and reagents to detect the Covid-19 virus through a swab test. Unfortunately, the grant ultimately had to be rejected. Because Lumajang does not yet have a standardized laboratory to store the components of PCR tests. “To provide a laboratory, we need a budget of at least Rp 2 billion. We frankly cannot afford it, because there is no budget,” he explained. Independently, in 2022 the PCR laboratory will be built by renovating the existing Labkesda building. The hope is that once the infrastructure is built, the central government can provide assistance with the components of the PCR. “This year (2021) construction cannot start, because the funds to refuse the management of the pandemic are in accordance with the technical instructions in force”, he concluded.

