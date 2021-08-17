Thank you, Uncle Sam. We no longer have one, but five Islamist caliphates to manage

Although it has some of the highest paid think tanks in the world, no country has the more secure Sadim touch and the negative Midas touch than the United States of America. Everything Uncle Sam touches will sooner or later turn to ashes. And friends are destroyed faster than enemies.

In the past month, since the Americans withdrew from Afghanistan with their tail between their legs, the Joe Biden administration has managed a foreign policy disaster of epic proportions. And this despite having trained an Afghan army more than three times the size of the motley Taliban hordes.

After quietly disappearing into the night, the US armed forces had to return temporarily to rescue the rest of the civilians and property left behind to face a vengeful dispensation from the Taliban. Everyone knew that the Americans had lost the taste for war in Afghanistan, but it takes a special effort to ensure that even the withdrawal takes place without a hint of dignity. It is not for nothing that Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State in the Richard Nixon administration, said: “Being an enemy of America can be dangerous, but being a friend is fatal.

The truth is that all Western interventions in Islamic areas have led to something worse than what existed before.

When the British dismantled the Turkish Caliphate after World War I, they helped create the harsh Wahhabist regime in Saudi Arabia.

When the British left after the partition of India, they created the world’s first Islamist state called Pakistan.

When the Americans let down the Shah of Iran, the clergy used the leftists to gain power, and once in the saddle they got rid of the left. This should send some sort of message to today’s left liberals who believe it is their job to play dhimmis against Islamist forces in the name of combating Islamophobia. Once their goal is achieved, Islam will destroy the left as surely as it has done for each of its enemies.

When the secular Turkish army, the West’s best ally in this strategic region straddling Asia and Europe, was discreetly delegitimized by the Western media, what arose in its wake was the Islamism under Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president was originally feted as a moderate Muslim by the West, only to later realize that he had hopes to build himself up as a world Islamist leader.

Now, in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, there is every chance that another emir will emerge as some sort of mini-caliph who will begin to harbor terrorist forces like Al Qaeda. The Taliban have also fought with Pakistani terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammed, who will now be free to target India as Uncle Sam leaves the battlefield around Kabul.

The Islamic Caliphate under Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi may be gone, but what we have now are five new mini-caliphates to fight against, though not each called one. A caliph does not need to be called to be recognized as someone with enough power to rally Islamists under their leadership.

In Pakistan, the army chief plays the caliph behind the scenes of elected governments.

In Iran, Ayatollah is a mini-caliph with some power over other Shiite regions like Iraq and Syria, with Hezbollah participating in its proxy wars with Western and Sunni states.

In Saudi Arabia, despite Muhammed bin Salman’s modernization efforts, the clergy remain strong and the possibility cannot be ruled out that another Osama bin Laden will emerge to overthrow the Saudi royal family and become another mini-caliph of the Gulf States. . With the two holiest sites in Islam under his control, a Saudi Caliph cannot be considered a non-runner.

In Afghanistan we will likely see another mini caliphate or emirate emerge, now that the Americans are gone.

Turquies Erdogan has spared no effort to present himself as a defender of Islamic interests everywhere, including in Palestine. He clearly sees himself as caliph material.

Inside Turkey, he armed himself with all the powers necessary to appoint senior officials, including magistrates. Erdogans former chief adviser, retired Turkish general Adnan Tanriverdi, articulated an Islamic vision where 61 Islamic countries create a sharia-based confederation with Istanbul as the capital. The idea is to establish Islam as a superpower beholden to any Western or other power.

The world now faces the reality of five mini-caliphates, each with its own agenda and internal antagonisms, but united by a hatred for all non believer-governed nations. India has cause for concern.