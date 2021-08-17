Why I started a petition asking Modi to revoke Partition Horror Day: Sindhi historian explains

For more than 60 years, we have avoided discussions about the score. The memories of blood and gore eclipsed everything else, and it was, unsurprisingly, intolerable to face them.

In August 2011, I posted my first Facebook post meditating on the difficult times my grandparents had to go through as the nation celebrated independence, when they had to flee with their five children (aged six at 19 with another on the way). , in an unknown place to start life again.

Oh, don’t do it again, several replies said. They hinted that honoring the memory of my grandparents’ bravery and calm acceptance would be tantamount to causing trains to fill up again with slaughtered people and forcing women to jump into wells or be killed. cut off by family members wielding swords.

However, by this time there was a growing wave of people who had started looking at Partition more objectively. By 2017, Partition had started to come out of the closet properly. It was the 70th anniversary of India’s independence, and a large number of mainstream Indian publications asked me to write about the ideas I acquired during hundreds of interviews with Sindhis who had known Partition, followed by the heroic reconstruction of their lives.

A joyful event

I understood then that horror was only a small part of the story. The horror made the subject difficult to see objectively. It obscured many other aspects of the period. And in fact, it was the relatively lower degree of horror in Sindh that had prevented the story of the Sindh partition, a rich and complex subject of research, from being addressed, and it was only now that ‘it was taken up temporarily from various corners. of the world where the diaspora is present.

It was a big step forward in the slow unfolding of the truth of Partition when, on August 15, 2021, on the glorious occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, the nation awoke to the news. that August 14 had been declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition.

A feeling of unease came over me. My first reaction was: The memory of the score should certainly be kept alive. But to rename August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to keep Independence Day a perfectly joyous event. He adds insult to injury to those who lived through his disaster and trauma.

The author’s relatives, the Bijlani family, in Sindh, around 1941: Laaj (Laji), Arjan, Mohan, baby Rani, Koshalya (Koshi), Choitram (their father), Birma and Sati (their mother). Image courtesy of Sona Kumar (Kiku) who is not pictured as she was born five years later.

I passed it on to a large group of people I interviewed. Many responded, expressing their pain and confusion at the announcement of the day to remember the horrors of the score. Why should we include horror in our memory? seemed to be the general feeling.

As the thought began to settle in my mind, new implications of one day remembering the horrors of the score emerged. Choosing Pakistan’s Independence Day as a day to commemorate the horrors against Indians seemed like a step towards more conflict, instigating an entire nation against its immediate neighbor?

Do we really want to perpetuate a conflict that can only benefit those who trade in arms and ammunition? Personally, I think it’s time to stop doing this, and the great positive response to my first post encouraged me to start a petition to ask our Prime Minister to revoke the designation of August 14 as the day to remember the horrors of partition.

I then moved the discussion to Facebook. Saaz, you are absolutely right in that paragraph, commented veteran journalist Abhay Vaidya, citing the last part of my petition:

Finally, we want to recognize that people from all communities have suffered, both in India and in Pakistan. August 14 was declared Pakistan’s Independence Day by departing colonial rulers. To call it Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition is to deeply dishonor every Indian of undivided India who has suffered the catastrophic trauma of Partition. While we are grateful to you for creating a national platform to recognize and honor those who have suffered from Partition, we most humbly ask you to revoke the designation of August 14 as Partition Horrors Day.

There were many other varied responses. One of my most beautiful, learned, and articulate friends posted this response: Memories of the Holocaust have been kept alive so families can come together. It is very important that the score is viewed in the same way. It was genocide and 15 million people were displaced and rape and sexual violence were never recognized by either side.

The problem with this line of thinking is that the score was very different from the Holocaust in two very important ways. First: During the Holocaust, there is no doubt who the bad guys were and who the victims were. But during the partition, both communities suffered. People from both communities committed the atrocities. So while we must recognize the horrors and suffering, continuing to blame the other community, even though it is clearly visible that both were to blame, cannot result in peace and stability.

Laaj Shahani, a cousin of the author’s mother, circa 1947 when she was still Laaj Badlani, with the Mulund barracks in Mumbai in the background. Image courtesy of Kartar Jaisinghani

Second: During the Holocaust, incredible horrors were almost the whole story. However, while Partition also had some incredible horrors, there were so many more layers. These only begin to emerge and be understood gradually. I believe that the more we talk about the subtleties of Partition, the more we represent it in writing with a capital letter (and not requiring a previous article), the more we understand its different nuances, the word itself will acquire all the baggage that it actually represents and the word horror never needs to be specified separately. Horror is an intrinsic part of the score, but the score needs a much bigger and more complex representation.

This includes aspects such as the migration of large communities, their rehabilitation, the loss not only of their ancestral homeland and material possessions, but also the loss of their language and culture, the distortion of their history, the suppression of their cultural and ethnic identity. There was the tremendous effort to start life over again, to work hard, to use enterprise and skill, to gradually grow to great heights of success, a process in which the past was cast aside and material success. has been wholeheartedly claimed.

One of the least reported aspects of this period in our history, when people robbed, raped, killed and maimed people from the other community, was the support that people got from people in the other community. All the people I interviewed, without exception, spoke of the help received by members of the other community.

Yes, many spoke of mistreatment, some even of horrors. Many have retained traces of resentment towards the other community. My own mother, a well educated and thoughtful person carried traces of the trauma and one of her most poignant manifestations was that the sound of the azaan always made her uncomfortable, possibly taking her back to an era. where she was 13 and knew her parents were afraid of the future.

However, she and her cousins ​​also had stories of being protected, helped or saved by someone from the other community, sometimes in danger to their own lives and families. Is it possible that when we commemorate the partition and honor its survivors, we can also include the sacrifices made by these good people?

The author’s mother, Situ Savur (née Bijlani), in 1938. Credit: Saaz Aggarwal

Saaz Aggarwal is a biographer, oral historian and artist. See his website here.