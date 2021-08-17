PB HMI – MPO appreciates the performance of President Joko Widodo in controlling Covid-19





Seputarperak.com– In his annual speech with the DPR, President Jokowi said that the independence of the Republic of Indonesia was not obtained from gifts or gifts. However, we have won through the struggle of all battlefields. People’s wars, guerrilla wars and diplomacy in all fields were mobilized and the results resulted in the Indonesian state as an independent country. Islamic Students Association (PB HMI) Board of Trustees appreciates the President’s State Speech which is very wise in responding to criticism of the government and admits he has not gone out of its way to resolve various issues of the Indonesian nation amid the pandemic. “I appreciate the president’s state speech, which is wise enough to respond to criticism and admits that the resolution of the various problems facing the Indonesian nation in the midst of the pandemic has not been maximized.” said the rabbi “The Nation must be struck by the pendemi, the government advances the mission of public security and economic growth of the nation”. Rabbi continued PB HMI MPO also criticized the government of President Joko Widodo, which considered it no longer able to run the Indonesian state. This one received a response from the General Treasurer of PB HmI, “I ask various parties to stop acting on behalf of PB HMI other than under the leadership of Brother Raihan Ariatama, and through this opportunity we ask Afandi Ismail to always include MPO information in press releases and publications. public information, so as not to cause chaos in the future “. Strictly Rabbi Finally, the rabbi invites all lines to work together and involve all parties in the fight against the pandemic “With this opportunity, I call on all parties to defend the values ​​of tolerance, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, Gotong Royong and Pancasila in society, nation and state. In the midst of the pandemic situation, we must prioritize mutual cooperation to solve the problem. current Covid-19 problem. afflicts our beloved nation. I believe that if the community solidarity of all elements of the nation is achieved, all the problems will be easier to overcome for us, ”said the rabbi. (Um)

