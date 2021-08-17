Jokowi wears typical clothes of Lampung Pepadun traditional rulers during Rotary’s 76th anniversary ceremony

LAMP, KOMPAS.com – Special clothing Lampung The clothes worn by President Joko Widodo during the 76th RI commemoration ceremony are the typical clothes of traditional chiefs Lampung Pepadun.

The characteristic of Lampung Pepadun can be seen by the type of fabric and hat he wears.

Lampung designer Aan Ibrahim confirmed that the clothes worn by the president during the flag ceremony on August 17 at the State Palace were typical of Lampung.

“This is typical of Lampung Pepadun,” Aan said when contacted on Tuesday (8/17/2021).

Also read: From an altitude of 1000 feet, 8 Indonesian Air Force F-16 planes congratulate Indonesia’s 76th birthday

Aan said that the clothes worn by Joko Widodo were typical clothes used by the traditional rulers of Lampung Pepadun.

This world-class designer revealed that there are several characteristics that make Joko Widodo’s clothes usually worn by traditional rulers.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

“There are elements of every custom, from the belt to the hat,” Aan said.

Aan himself was offered an offer to design clothes that Joko Widodo would wear at the flag ceremony today.

“Yes, it was offered yesterday, but the one used today is not my concept,” said Aan.

To read also: The story of I Nyoman Ananta, Canceled being Paskibraka at the Palace because of the positive Covid-19

Aan explained that the typical characteristics of the Lampung Pepadun custom of the clothes worn by Joko Widodo are the scarves, types of fabrics, belts and hats.