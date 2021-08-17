Turkey builds 295 km wall on Iranian border to stop influx of refugees from Afghanistan: Reports

Turkey, in an effort to restrict illegal entry of migrants, especially from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul, is building a 295 km wall at its Iranian border. The Turkish Defense Minister informed that the construction of the modular wall is almost finished, informing that the security in the bordering regions has been intensified through the use of technological means.

We are building a modular wall. Much of it has been completed. Almost 150 kilometers of trenches have been dug. Additional reinforcements have been brought to our border outposts and bases, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar informed Sunday.

VIDEO: Turkey is building a wall along its border with Iran to prevent a further influx of refugees, mostly from Afghanistan as the Taliban take control of the country. For now, a 5 km section is under construction but Turkey aims to build a 295 km long wall on its Iranian border. pic.twitter.com/YJAZgUOEGa AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 17, 2021

Talk about the enhanced security Deployed to stop the influx from Afghanistan, Akar said, we are operating with around a thousand surveillance and reconnaissance vehicles, including thermal night vision devices. Thanks to electro-optical towers and acoustic sensors, it has become very easy to detect mobility at the border.

Our border is our honor, Akar said, saying that all civilians and military are just doing their job.

Not only that, the country says it will step up its work to strengthen understanding that borders are impassable.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday: “Turkey is facing a growing wave of Afghans migrating through Iran.

“With this wall, we will completely stop the arrivals,” he exclaimed in the face of pressure from the opposition on the issue of the growing influx of illegal immigrants.

Erdogan and his ministers, however, denied all allegations of dozens of irregular migrants entering Turkey through the Iranian border. I don’t know why the country is so enthusiastic about the wall then.

Reports suggest that up to 1,000 Afghans enter Turkey illegally through the eastern borders every day to escape Afghanistan which has been overtaken by the Taliban regime.

Turkey is currently hosting some 4 million refugees, including Syrians and 200,000 to 600,000 Afghans.

Turkey will work with Pakistan to stop the influx

According to a Wion report, Turkey will work with Pakistan to help stabilize Afghanistan and prevent a new influx of refugees. “We will continue our efforts to allow the return of stability in the region, starting with Afghanistan”, declared Erdogan alongside his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi.

The Turkish president also offered to meet the Taliban leader for talks.

Turkey offers to take charge of Kabul airport

The controversies around Turkey wanting to take control of the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul are rife.

Turkey has 600 troops deployed in Afghanistan and has offered to take over the security of Kabul International Airport after the United States completes its military withdrawal by the end of the month.

However, another report from Reuters suggests that Turkey’s plans to take control of the airport are in disarray but that it is ready to lend its support if the Taliban asks for it.

“… in the event the Taliban asks for technical support, Turkey can provide security and technical support at the airport, according to the report.”

Turkish opposition parties have criticized the government’s plans to take control of the airport, saying such a mission would put Turkish soldiers at risk. They also called for their immediate withdrawal amid growing violence and uncertainty.