China announces US decline, but Asia’s lessons from Afghan chaos are hard to discern

Chinese state media took hold of the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, touting it as a signal of the beginning of the end of US power and Washington’s engagement in a series of alliances and partnerships in around the world, including Taiwan.

The official Xinhua News Agency made fun of Uncle Sam, a bomb lover for his two-decade war in the country, while the hawkish Global Times newspaper said the pullout had dealt a hard blow to the credibility and reliability of the United States, adding that Taiwan, an autonomous country, should not expect Washington to come to its aid in the event of war.

But for those trying to guess how the Afghan crisis will affect Chinese perceptions of the United States, experts urge caution before linking it to a larger narrative of the decline of American power, particularly in Asia.

Chinese leaders are widely believed to have estimated that in the aftermath of the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, the United States is experiencing a slow but steady deterioration in its national power and international influence, according to one. open source analysis published earlier this year by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.

A similar assessment also seemed to come straight from the mouths of the horses, when Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly used a speech to extol Beijing’s growing power and Washington’s declining status.

The East rises and the West declines, Xi was quoted as saying earlier this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he surveys troops during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in October 2019. | REUTERS

Richard McGregor, an expert on the ruling Communist Party of China and a member of the Australias Lowy Institute think tank, said the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power dovetailed well with Chinese perceptions. that the United States is in irreparable decline, and the state’s media coverage naturally reflects this.

Nothing pleases the Chinese media more than highlighting American failures, he said.

McGregor, however, pointed out that the perspective in Beijing’s corridors of power is likely much more nuanced.

Within management, however, I suspect their assessments will be more sober, he said. Of course, the pullout is a blow to American prestige, but in a broader sense, it is part of an American effort to end eternal wars in the Middle East to focus on China.

Bomb-dropping Uncle Sam may now ask himself: why can’t even 20 bombs a day keep the Taliban away? pic.twitter.com/FfVkkjXeXv China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 16, 2021

Indeed, the White House has made China its top foreign policy priority, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling it Washington’s greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century.

In one speech monday Addressing the crisis in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden addressed the issue and what keeping the US focused on the country would have meant for its rivalry with China, saying Beijing would love nothing more than the US to continue to channel billions of dollars in resources and attention to stabilize Afghanistan indefinitely.

Biden has worked to restore confidence in U.S. alliances and partnerships, and to counter the doubts about Washington’s sustainability that have lingered since the era of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose America First policies have left the global credibility of Washington in tatters. Yet Biden has retained much of Trump’s approach to China.

“Since the change of tact towards China from the Trump administration and now in the Biden administration, the regional environment has become much less favorable to China’s interests,” said Stephen Nagy, senior associate professor at the Tokyo International Christian University and a visiting scholar at the Japan Institute for International Affairs. “Beijing needs to counter this narrative by deploying declining American narratives to instill confidence in Chinese society. Afghanistan is a tool to do it.

The flags of Taiwan and the United States before a meeting in Taipei in March 2018 | REUTERS

Meanwhile, China has also made Taiwan, which has become a focal point of the Sino-US rivalry, a target in its strategy of emphasizing that US commitments in the region have entered a precarious state.

Tuesday, after a series of state media editorials comparing the withdrawal from Afghanistan to an alleged American lack of appetite to defend Taiwan, including a warning to Taipei that once a war breaks out … the The US military will not come to help Beijing has reinforced this warning by carrying out large-scale assault exercises in the southwest and southeast of the island.

The exercises, which involved warships and fighter jets, came in response to what the Chinese military called “outside interference” and “provocations” from the United States and Taiwan.

Beijing regards the autonomous island as an inherent part of its territory, a renegade province that must be brought back to the fold by force if necessary. Washington, which transferred diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979, is Taiwan’s largest international support and arms supplier and sees it as a crucial line of defense as the Chinese military moves further into the Pacific. western.

#Editorial: From what happened in Afghanistan, those in Taiwan should perceive that once a war breaks out in the strait, the island’s defense will collapse within hours and the US military will not come. not help. As a result, the DPP will surrender quickly. https://t.co/ZUrZmcsSWf pic.twitter.com/wFG4vrHbTo World Time (@globaltimesnews) August 16, 2021

But if senior Taiwanese officials, including its prime minister, rejected comparisons with Afghanistan on Tuesday, the subject nevertheless sparked intense discussion.

Enough with Taiwan’s comparisons. Recklessly withdrawing from a war after 20 years says nothing about our intention to intervene in armed conflict on the future of a modern democracy like Taiwan, Eric Sayers, visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and former special assistant to the head of the American Indo-Pacific Command, wrote on Twitter.

But Chen Dingding, professor of international relations at the Chinese University of Jinan, stressed that for Taiwan, the implications of withdrawing from Afghanistan are real.

It’s not that the US commitment to it is fading now, it’s the logic that the US will abandon its ally WHEN its national interests are no longer served by the ally, Chen wrote. The real question: under what conditions would this happen?