While waiting to meet Prime Minister Modi to discuss the caste-based census: Nitish Kumar





Pending a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said. (File) Patna: Reiterating the demand for a caste-based census in the country, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar said on Monday he was awaiting an appointment to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue. Informing the media, the Chief Minister said: “The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed us of the receipt of my letter regarding the request to conduct a caste-based census. We are waiting for an appointment. Mr Kumar said last week that he had received no response from the prime minister’s office on the matter and added that the issue is social and not political. “The request for the caste census is not only the request of Bihar but also of other states. The deputies of our party had written a letter asking for time to meet the prime minister. The opposition parties in Bihar also wanted meet the Prime Minister with us. We wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on this subject, “he declared. He said that a resolution on the caste-based census was passed unanimously by the Legislative Assembly of Bihar as well as the Legislative Council in 2019. A resolution was again unanimously adopted in 2020 by the State Legislature. When asked if the government of Bihar would conduct the caste census at its own level in the event that there was no response from the Center, Mr. Kumar replied: “The census is carried out for the whole of the country. country. Previously, the caste census was carried out once per Karnataka. . If necessary, we will discuss the matter with all parties in Bihar. “ Meanwhile, opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demand for a caste-based census. Mr. Yadav urged the Center to reconsider the matter. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

