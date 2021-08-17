Women’s hockey coach Ankita Suresh says Prime Minister Modi’s appeal after loss to Great Britain helped the team recover

A call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the women’s team after a loss to Great Britain, which prevented the team from winning a bronze medal, made a big difference as the team recovered from the pain, Coach Ankita Suresh said.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Ankita Billava Suresh said the country has started to recognize the potential of the Indian women’s hockey team after the quarter-finals. The coach admitted that everyone believed that after losing in the first few games, no one thought the team would advance to the semi-finals.

She says a bit of bad luck resulted in a loss to Great Britain, and just like others, she too wanted the team to win. The team were sad with the loss, and a post-match appeal from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big difference as the team were able to come out of shock and pain.

Ankita, from Coorg, produces the maximum number of hockey players for Karnataka and ensures at least one in two players playing for the national team. Ankita felt that she represented Karnataka at the Olympics and that her next goal was to find new talent and prepare them.

Ankita also spoke about the team’s mental preparation during a pandemic and also before the tournament. She concluded that, like Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, other states must also give importance to the development of hockey.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the Indian women’s hockey team competed in the semi-finals. How do you feel?

I’m really proud because it was such an exciting moment when we entered the semi-finals. We created a story that made us very excited.

At one point, everyone thought the Indian women’s team would win bronze. What do you say?

Unfortunately, we could not win the medal but we have already … You know, the Prime Minister said that we won the hearts of the Indian people. As a coach I mean winning and losing is part of the game, but even then everyone wants to win, we also wanted to win, but I think we had a bit of bad luck in that situation.

How did you mentally prepare the players when the team initially lost?

The bottom line and the advice is that … we had already planned what we had to do throughout the tournament. According to the plan, the process was over. It’s a learning process, the first three games we lost, a lot of them thought we might not win and stay; it was the state of mind. When they entered the quarterfinals and played against Australia, the whole of India changed their minds. Every house is now discussing hockey. I told the players that everyone is inspired by you.

Will these 2020 Olympics and the performance of the Indian team change things for the better for hockey?

Yes! I am okay. Even I have heard many players discuss it, and it was all over social media stating that the men and women (hockey team) have inspired them and given hockey a new lease of life now. They (a lot of kids) say they want to play hockey too. It makes us proud. Now, many of them are also turning to hockey from cricket.

For the first time, men and women of the Indian hockey team, Karnataka players are missing. What do you say?

It was a time of pandemic. We only had SV Sunil’s name on the list (we failed to make it to the final list for Tokyo). No one was there in the Karnataka team. The base group was already finished. I don’t want to give or offer any suggestions, but I want to point out that maybe there isn’t anyone from Karnataka, but at least as a coach I represented Karnataka. Coorg is a household name for hockey. I want young people to come forward and play for India.

The next process is the talent hunt (from Coorg). This will be the main thing for me now.

PM Modi appears to be following the Olympic contingent and has also urged the players. How do you see it?

Everyone in the country says we’ve done a really great thing. I would like to thank our Prime Minister because before going to the tournament he called, during the tournament he called us, entering the quarter-finals he called us and again when we lost the semi-finals , he motivated us by saying that “everyone is standing by your side”. We were actually hurt (from the loss), but his words inspired us and we quickly recovered. We met him today (August 16). He told us that you shook him and said, “Bharath me har jagah aap ke baat chalraha hai” (In India, wherever you are mentioned). We created a big thing (impact), I can feel it.

The team traveled to the Olympics at a time when the pandemic is looming. How did you prepare them mentally?

It was really, really hard because of the pandemic. Even our players were also affected. We weren’t able to play with other countries (practice matches). Only three countries, New Zealand, Argentina and Germany (we played). We had to play among ourselves. If we had had enough practice matches it would have been helpful for the players. Few of the girls were also tested during the pandemic period and the state of mind was worrying at the time. But, they were mentally strong and recovered immediately. Only one thing they had in mind was that they came here to play and can go through all of these things but still have to play.

What do you have to say about the CM Odisha as he is known for his silent support for the national hockey team?

I really want to thank Patnaik ji because he took such a great initiative and supported hockey in a great way. Whatever hockey needs are, he made sure they were provided. I think that’s where the motivation was given. The men won bronze (Tokyo Olympics) and the women did very well. We will be grateful to him because he has supported us a lot. If other states also make similar efforts, everyone can recognize hockey.

Last updated Aug 17, 2021 12:17 PM IST