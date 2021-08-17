Sir Keir Starmer beats Boris Johnson on ‘bad selling’ scandal of loan accusations

Boris Johnson may have one last chance to intervene on loan fees, before Sir Keir Starmer asks his shadow treasury ministers to review the legislation with the help of his critics.

In a new suddenly politically charged race between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, the policies of the HMRC are presented to both of them as a mass sell-out, akin to the postal scandal, which their conscience is urged to to resolve.

The Labor leader himself has already referred to the 2019 accusation as a sell-out, claiming in a new letter to one of his constituents that people face substantial payments for schemes they have often been inadvertently forced into by employers, or poorly advised by accountants.

“Mis-sold not ill-advised, Prime Minister”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson, who at a PMQ last month said HMRC customers were misguided, was thanked by SNPs John McNally for speaking out about the problem, but also corrected:

Rather than cheating on people, they actually sold the arrangements badly, Mr McNally told the PM in a letter widely endorsed on social media for giving Number 10 a perfect summary of the unfairness of the loan fees .

The Falkirk MP continues: People have had no idea of ​​the risk of using the schemes that have been recommended, in some cases by registered accountants and tax advisers, as entirely legal and in some cases less risky than to use a limited company.

“Victims of abusive sales”

As a result, the approach taken by HMRC and the UK government is expected to be very different from the approach currently taken by HMRC with loan fees, Mr Johnson said.

People facing loan fees are victims of abuse, the Loan Charge Action Group confirmed on Friday, also in a letter, but this time to Sir Keir offering his support to help his shadow treasury ministers review the rule.

LCAG explained: People were informed, in writing, by professional advisers and by the promoters of these arrangements, that these schemes were in compliance with tax law and approved by the CQ.

Some people even asked HMRC about them and HMRC didn’t tell them not to use them at the time, despite their claims that they were always clear that they were not working.

“Complete parody”

Someone needs help, a use of Twitter rang, trying to get Mr Johnson or Sir Keir to intervene.

This whole scenario [of the loan charge] leads to anxiety at one end of the scale, worsening to suicide for many [at the other]. A complete parody that someone has to stop.

Anything but pledge to act, Sir Keir said in his letter (written to tax lawyer Keith Gordon) that he believes HMRC has urgent questions to answer.

“A control to prevent such events from happening again”

The Labor leader also told QC: The impact in far too many cases has been extremely severe, in some cases leading to dire financial and personal damage.

I have asked my shadow treasury ministers to take a close look at this legislation and improve it, with the help of loan fee activists, to prevent this from happening again.

While acknowledging that he gave the instruction, LCAG Steve Packham regrets that the government’s weak and vague proposals will fall short of Sir Keir’s goal of avoiding a re-enforcement of loan charges.

“Compensation for victims”

Offering to work with Labor and indicating what he might ask the party leader to table in the House of Commons, the group said: We believe the best and only realistic way to do this is to do so by so that agencies and / or scheme operators liable for any tax deemed to have been avoided.

Mr McNally, for the SNP, makes a similar point in his letter to the Prime Minister. Why [is it] than those who have been advised to use these patterns [are the ones] who are sued rather, he says, than those who took advantage of advising people to use these arrangements?

On Twitter, an entrepreneur in charge of loans reflected, with a little optimism: Thank you very much John [McNally] for raising the injustice of the retrospective loan charge with Boris [Johnson] to PMQs and in your follow-up letter. The victims of the postal scandal are compensated, so will HMRC pay compensation for their loan fee debacle?

‘Make it out’

But others online say it’s not just a two-horse race or, if it is, that Mr Johnson and Sir Keir aren’t the only ones to blame if the loan fees aren’t canceled.

Referring to Sir Graham Brady joining an open letter from the MP protesting the loan fees, one social media user said: It’s not just Boris Johnson, or even [chancellor] Rishi Sunaks also criticizes the failure of the 1922 committees to allow them to get away with it.