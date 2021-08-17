Turkey seeks to strengthen cooperation with Jordan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Ankara seeks to deepen cooperation with Jordan, in line with bilateral ties, as Jordan’s prosperity and serenity is of great importance to his country.

In an editorial published by the daily Jordans Al-Ghad titled Turkey-Jordan relations at a historic turning point, Cavusoglu commented on the two countries’ bilateral relations and regional developments as well as their future.

Cavusoglu said that Jordan has made great strides in the past century since its independence, with the country’s heritage, critical geographic location and well-educated and trained population playing a central role in this.

“We do not see Jordan’s prosperity and well-being any differently from Turkey’s,” he said, adding that relations between the two sides have improved in all areas over the century.

The visit of King Abdullah I of Jordan, the first Arab leader to visit Turkey in 1937, was an important milestone, and the friendship treaty signed a decade later was the foundation of Turkish-Jordanian diplomatic relations based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, Cavusoglu said. .

The hundreds of thousands of Jordanians visiting Turkey each year are an indicator of the sincere friendship between the peoples of the two countries and the close ties between Turkey and Jordan help the region to have confidence in its future, according to the minister.

That being said, Cavusoglu said his country is looking to take bilateral relations to the next level, noting that further steps should be taken in the areas of trade and investment and that the two countries may consider opportunities in the area. post-pandemic period.

-Palestine

We believe [we] are entering a period in which the Palestinian issue could be dealt with in a more realistic and healthy manner compared to previous years, Cavusoglu said. I am pleased to note that the approaches of the two countries on this fundamental issue are very similar.

Also commenting on the Hashemite guard of the holy places in Jerusalem, Cavusoglu said Turkey supports the role of the dynasty and Jordan is fulfilling its responsibility very well.

– Turkey and Jordan bear the brunt of the Syrian crisis

The Turkish minister went on to say that Turkey and Jordan are the countries that have been most affected in the sense of dealing with the political and economic burdens of the crisis in Syria, which has been ravaged by a civil war for over d ‘a decade.

He said the joint priority of the two countries was to find a solution to the Syrian crisis in order to ensure the voluntary and safe return of Syrian asylum seekers.

Further, Cavusoglu said that Libya’s territorial integrity and national unity is another common goal of Turkey and Jordan, adding that they are sincerely working for the holding of national elections and for Libya have a democratic, stable, secure and prosperous structure as soon as possible with full support for the government of national unity.

– The Eastern Mediterranean as a region of peace

Stressing that the Eastern Mediterranean was a point of common interest for the two countries, Cavusoglu said Turkey was in favor of dialogue and cooperation in the region, adding that Turkey had also called for a regional conference on the Eastern Mediterranean. in which all stakeholders in the region would participate.

Cavusoglu noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogans called for a conference to transform the region into a basin of cooperation and peace and that Turkey respects the rights and interests of all parties to the maximum.

“We are in favor of determining areas of maritime jurisdiction fairly and in accordance with international law,” he said. “We will continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots against the maximalist demands of the Greek and Greek Cypriot duo.”

The minister concluded that he believed the two countries would maintain the spirit of cooperation in the forthcoming tests, especially on the migration issue, adding that the deep-rooted relations and friendly ties of the two nations were already the basis for take relationships to another level.