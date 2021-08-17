Ruby Wax: Interviewing Donald Trump Was In Car Crash – He Threw Me From His Plane





Ruby Wax reflects on her celebrity interviews from the 1990s for a new BBC series. Image: PA / BBC

Ruby Wax became known for the ’90s series Ruby Wax Meets, in which she traveled the world to film quirky segments with various public figures, such as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and former sports star OJ. Simpson.

There was also her late night talk show Ruby, which aired from 1997 to 2000, and she worked as a screenwriter for the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Now Illinois-born Wax returns to our screens in BBC Two’s new show When Ruby Wax Met

Ruby Wax says her interview with Donald Trump was a “car accident”. Image: BBC / PA

Through three episodes, we see the comedian reflect on her television career, her refreshing interview style, and the most memorable encounters, including interviews with former U.S. President Donald Trump, Star Wars actress Carrie. Fisher and Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

Here, the 68-year-old married to producer and director Ed Bye since 1988 tells us more.

So, what was it like for Wax to see these iconic interviews again for the first time?

You get my reactions as I watch it; I’m surprised, she explains.

Ruby Wax with Tom Hanks. Image: PA / BBC

I felt like I was having a good time. If it wasn’t for me, I’d be so jealous because, clearly, it was so much fun spending time with people, and I made friends with a few of them. It was like the unpopular girl suddenly had access to all these really great and popular girls.

Carrie Fisher and I have become best friends. Spend the night at her place, and she makes me laugh and read me bits of her book … what a joy.

Over the course of the three episodes, Wax will reflect not only on who she interviewed, but also her unique and refreshing interview style and reveal how she gained such extraordinary access to world-famous stars.

Ahead of social media and reality TV and with the cameras still on, she interviewed some of the world’s most famous and infamous people including Grace Jones, Roseanne Barr, Evander Holyfield, Imelda Marcos, Sharon Stone, Madonna, the Spice Girls and a particularly memorable meeting with a future American president and his new girlfriend Donald Trump and Melania.

Ruby Wax with her daughters Marina and Madeleine Bye. Image: PA / BBC

The programs see Wax reflecting on both herself and her subjects and what it meant to be a global superstar in an era before 24/7 online access and a world of online consultants. media and image control.

She says Trump was arguably her most difficult interlocutor after an icy atmosphere developed when she asked him about his presidential ambitions and asked if he would speak to her if the cameras weren’t rolling.

It was a car accident, she told herself.

Bad interviews always make good TV, but I think it’s terrible and the wrong thing to do. He threw me off his plane.

I thought he was joking when he said he wanted to be president. I thought he was funny and he wasn’t.

Wax was born in the United States and moved to the United Kingdom in 1977 with the desire to become an actress.

She joined the RSC and one of her first performances was alongside a young Alan Rickman in a production of As You Like It at the Sheffields Crucible Theater, and the late (and much missed) Rickman played a central role in his career.

Wax told the Yorkshire Post in 2018: I was always funny but I was not a good actress and it was Alan who said why don’t you write like you speak? and then he ran all of my shows.

Her big breakthrough came in the mid-1980s when she teamed up with Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders on the sitcom Girls On Top.

More than 25 years have passed since the original BBC interviews in the 1990s originally aired, and not only have the shows never been repeated, Ruby has never looked back. After giving up her television career, Ruby graduated from Oxford.

She says one of the biggest lessons she has learned from her varied career is the importance of reinvention.

I never knew it would be OK when you lose a job. Luckily I reinvented it, but it could be a tragedy if you hold on to something and they take it from you, and keep telling people, Oh, you remember who I was? and this is your highlight. If you have a career and it’s taken, find another.

In addition to getting ready for his latest BBC show on his past interviews, Wax also recently released his fifth book, titled A Mindfulness Guide for Survival.

I wrote it during the pandemic, explains Wax.

It’s a binder, so there are questionnaires, you can draw in it, you can write in it. It’s like a journal on how to survive in a pretty rocky world and be happy.

I do mindfulness, but the book isn’t entirely about mindfulness.

It’s a bit of a question of soul searching because people would get sick thinking about What if? during Covid-19 and it made them sicker than if they actually got sick, and I thought that was interesting.

She says she is concerned about the continuing impact of the pandemic on mental health and the blockages associated with it.

I wanted the book to come out in August because I thought that in December people would be so traumatized, or they would try to pretend nothing happened.

Did not even recognize the fallout from this (Covid-19). But then it just happened, and we don’t even know if it’s over.

I held these online nightly meetings called the Frazzled Cafe (where people can talk openly about the stresses of modern life) every night during the lockdown; that’s how I got the idea for the book.

I do it again once a week and believe me people are still pretty freaked out.

Wax says she struggled with her own sanity during the height of her television career.

I had depression, but I didn’t have it all the time. It was every three to five years.

So, I’m lucky I didn’t have a nine-to-five job because then you’d be fired. But luckily I didn’t work when I was sick.

Wax says a positive change since the 1990s is that it’s more common for women to take center stage than when she was making a name for herself.

My daughters (Marina and Madeleine Bye) do comedy and they do live shows all the time. They are called brothers and sisters, and my daughter (Madeleine) produces shows, and it’s a lot of women who arrive. So they have their shot now.

Frères et sœurs is very French and Saunders; this is not what I do. But good luck who knows who does it?

They’re on the last show of When Ruby Wax Met watching me. It was the idea of ​​Clives, the producer. He said: Put your daughters in it, let’s see what they think about it. They are really funny.

Praise for Wax’s interview skills

Ruby Waxs interviewed talent and her ability to recruit star guests was unique, said Clive Tulloh, executive producer of the new series.

We are delighted to review Rubys’ interviews with her for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, the guest list is amazing and they are even more

revealing 25 years later, he said. There has been no interviewer like Ruby Wax before or since.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, adds: It’s an incredible privilege to be able to revisit these amazing interviews with Ruby. Rubys’ analysis and the passage of time provide new insights and insights for us to get under the skin of some of the biggest names of the 90s.

When Ruby Wax Met premieres on BBC Two on Sunday August 22.

