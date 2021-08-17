Taliban have broken chains of slavery, says Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban were breaking the chains of slavery, angering residents trapped in Afghanistan.

His comments came a day after the Taliban took control of Kabul and the presidential palace, causing chaos and fear among residents who fled to the international airport and several clung to the wheels of the military plane American at the start.

A disturbing video that circulated online showed a few men falling to death as one of the evacuation planes took off.

At a launching ceremony for the first phase of the unique national curriculum in Pakistani schools, Khan said embracing someone else’s culture was worse than actual slavery. He said: When you embrace someone’s culture, you believe it to be superior and you end up being a slave to it.

He added: You take hold of the other culture and become psychologically submissive. When this happens, remember that it is worse than real slavery. It is more difficult to get rid of the chains of cultural enslavement.

Mr. Khan said of the Taliban in Afghanistan: What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the chains of slavery.

Two days ago, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban captured the capital. There was massive uncertainty in Kabul and other parts of the country, with hundreds of people trying to flee the country.

The Washington Post reported that human remains were found in the wheel arch of a US Air Force plane that took off from Kabul airport on Monday.

A photo of hundreds of desperate Afghan civilians crammed into a US Air Force cargo plane has gone viral online.

Activists were outraged that US military dogs and their handlers belonging to US forces were evacuated even as thousands stormed the airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban regime. Pentagon officials have confirmed that US troops killed two gunmen after apparently shooting at US forces amid the chaos.

Afghan airspace has been closed to all commercial flights.

Meanwhile, one user commented on Mr. Khan’s comments: Old Playboy … this man has the nerve to talk about culture.

Another commented: The Pakistani Prime Minister must go back to school to learn about the history of Afghanistan, I must say he is misinformed.

China said on Monday it was ready to develop friendly relations with the Taliban a day after the group completed its military takeover of the South Asian nation, AFP reported.

Reuters, citing two anonymous sources, reported on Tuesday that Turkey abandoned plans to take over Kabul airport after US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, but is ready to lend its support if the Taliban so requests.

