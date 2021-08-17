PM Modi, other leaders must address the Afghan crisis: Frontier Gandhi’s great-granddaughter





Yasmin Nigar Khan, the great-granddaughter of “Frontier Gandhi” Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of the world superpowers to address the current crisis in Afghanistan. Yasmin Nigar Khan, who lives in central Kolkata, heads the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, the country’s supreme community body. Khan said she was receiving calls from Pakhtoons across India, urging her to ask the Foreign Ministry to ensure the safety of their loved ones in Afghanistan after the The Taliban have returned to power in the countryside. Chaos and chaos reigned on Monday when thousands of Afghans tried to board the latest rescue flights across the country to Kabul airport. People flooded the airport premises and even clung to planes on the runway in a desperate attempt to get out of the country. “People are scared, there is no network. When I hear what people say about their loved ones, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said, adding that the Afghans were stuck in a never-ending war. LONG READING | The Rise, Fall and Rise of the Taliban: An Afghan Story “The poor finally sacrifice themselves, the educated leave the country,” she added. Yasmin Nigar Khan said there are 4-5 lakh Pakhtuns in West Bengal, Assam and other states. “Many are first, second or third generation. Many of those born in India have parents there (in Afghanistan) and are afraid. They don’t want to appear in front of the media. If the Taliban sees them, their loved ones will be harmed, ”she said. On Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, Yasmin Nigar Khan said the Afghans do not want “foreigners” to interfere. “Pakistanis are foreigners. The Taliban come from the madrasas of Pakistan and they don’t like Afghanistan. Everyone knows that the Taliban are not from the country and 10% of the country, which has been influenced by them, has been converted to Taliban, ”she said. On reports that young girls and women were forcibly married to Taliban fighters, Yasmin Nigar Khan said, “There can be no force. . It’s something I don’t like. “ Yasmin Nigar Khan’s brother, Danish, said they could relate to the situation in Afghanistan as they worked with the victims of the Afghan war and provided care through their organization. “For the past 40-50 years Afghanistan has been in a state of war. The people there do not want war, their voices must be heard. More than war, we must focus on education and how the country can be governed and should be people-centered, ”Danish said. The Danish said more focus should be placed on education and health care because when citizens are healthy and educated things can change. “Afghanistan has been the site of wars like the Cold War. The focus should be on how to change the situation and push for more focus on governance so that the Afghans have more power. freedom, “he said. Read also: The Taliban shoot at an Afghan who tries to enter Kabul airport

