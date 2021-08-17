In response to Jokowi’s speech, PKS: structural reforms must be accompanied by reforms in health services





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered introductory speech on RAPBN 2022 in the context of Indonesia’s 76th independence anniversary at MPR annual session and DPR-DPD joint session, Monday 16/8 . One of the points raised was that the 2020 state budget focused on “economic recovery and structural reform”. Commission member IX DPR RI Kurniasih Mufidayati replied that the spirit of economic recovery and structural reforms must also be accompanied by reform of the health system. Read also : What are the results of the hunt for Jokowi 404: Creator of frescoes not found in Tangerang? Because, like the President’s speech, the pandemic situation in 2022 is unpredictable. So that we can be better prepared to deal with the pandemic situation in the future although we are optimistic that this situation will improve. This member of the PKS faction of the DPR RI said that President Joko Widodo’s speech that he would use all resources, scientific analysis and expert advice to continue to control the Covid-19 pandemic is still a long way off. be hot. Because up to a year and a half, the management of pandemic policy often changes and has no goal. “Currently, there is still a lot of public relations for health, especially in the management of the pandemic. The vaccination target of 1 to 2 million per day has not been reached. Vaccine availability is an issue and our 3T numbers are still not optimal. will retreat and affect the economic plan in 2022, “Mufida said in a statement on Tuesday (8/17/2021). Read also : State spokesperson, responsible for PKS DPP: Fix Public Communication Mufida observed the health budget in RAPBN 2022 which was set at IDR 225.3 trillion, an increase from the 2021 APBN cap of IDR 214.95 trillion. However, Mufida noted that the achievement of the health budget in particular and the overall achievement of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) 2021 budget.

