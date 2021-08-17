CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin says “no basis to prosecute” Donald Trump





CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued there was “no basis” to prosecute former President Donald Trump and advised to exercise restraint in prosecuting former presidents.

In a new editorial posted on CNN’s website Monday, Toobin presented his analysis of potential charges against Trump for his actions related to baseless fraud allegations in the 2020 presidential election.

Toobin pointed out that Trump allegedly pressured Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to open an investigation into unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in Georgia and his comments on January 6 before the deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

While Toobin noted that some “prominent lawyers” believed there was a “road map” for Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump, the legal analyst took a more cautious note.

“Based on the available evidence, there is no basis to prosecute Trump and even little reason to open a criminal investigation,” Toobin wrote.

Toobin then analyzed every case that could lead to prosecution against Trump – the Insurgency Act, voter fraud, obstruction of justice, the Hatch Act, and the plot to defraud the United States – and concluded that he would be difficult to lay charges against the former president.

Toobin wrote about the possibility of suing Trump under the Insurrection Act, which prohibits people from inciting or assisting in rebellion against US authority or its laws.

“In theory, Trump’s encouragement to the rioters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 could be a basis for this accusation against him. But there are two insurmountable problems,” Toobin wrote.

“First, Trump’s words were ambiguous. He called for a march to Capitol Hill, but he also discouraged violence. Second, he could claim that he was seeking to uphold the rule of law by getting an accurate tally of election results, without seeking to rebel against the authority of the United States, “he said.

Toobin drew similar conclusions about other potential avenues of prosecution such as voter fraud and obstruction of justice, arguing that Trump’s intention was the key issue when he pressured Rosen to investigate on electoral fraud in Georgia and in his remarks on January 6.

“Again, the problem would be to prove intent. Trump would claim he seeks to uphold the law, not break it, and prosecutors would be hard-pressed to prove otherwise,” Toobin wrote of the interactions. of Trump with Rosen.

He also argued that it might be difficult to lay an obstruction of justice charge based on Trump’s comments on Jan.6.

“You could say that Trump encouraged protesters to ‘obstruct’ the electoral count, but he would say he was doing so to make the count more accurate, not more corrupt,” Toobin wrote.

Toobin also said that although the Hatch Act makes it illegal to “intimidate, threaten, order or coerce” a federal employee into engaging in political activity, Trump could argue that he is ordering Rosen to do so. respect the law. Toobin noted that the penal provision of the law was rarely invoked.

Finally, on the issue of conspiracy to defraud the United States, Toobin noted that Department of Justice policy states that a charge of conspiracy against the United States will only be brought if a person has made statements to the United States. a government agency that she knew to be “false, fraudulent or deceptive.”

He wrote that Trump could argue that he was not lying to Rosen about voter fraud in Georgia, but was simply saying what he believed to be true, which made prosecution difficult.

Toobin also cautioned against lawsuits against former presidents in general terms, writing: “A mark of modern despotism is the legal prosecution of former rulers by current office holders, and the United States has wisely avoided this cycle throughout. throughout their history. “

“Of course, this practice has its limits, and pervasive and obvious crime by a president should be pursued regardless of this tradition. But if there is a close appeal, restraint is the best solution,” he said. declared.

“Investigations of presidential misdeeds, by Congress and others, are wise and even necessary,” Toobin concluded. “But real lawsuits are not, and Donald Trump should be the beneficiary of this tradition, although he surely would not offer such grace to others himself.”

Newsweek has requested comment from former President Trump’s office.

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 15, 2021 in New York City. CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has argued that Trump should not be prosecuted. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

