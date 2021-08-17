Daily update: August 17, 2021

Start each business day with our analyzes of the most pressing developments affecting the markets today, as well as a curated selection of our most recent and important information on the global economy.

Following President Xi Jinping’s September 2020 announcement of China’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, the world’s largest emitter and consumer of electricity is setting up voluntary carbon markets, green bonds and energy transition objectives to advance its transition to a more sustainable economy. China’s climate action may not be as aggressive as many market players believe it is necessary to accelerate the advancement of a green global economy, but it is probably important building blocks for achieving sustainability. .

At the end of April, the Chinese government promised to “strictly control coal-fired power generation projects” and “to strictly limit the increase in coal consumption” as part of its five-year plan until 2025, after which China has announced that it will phase out coal from its energy mix to make way for renewable energies. S&P Global believes that China missed an opportunity to accelerate progress towards net zero carbon emissions by 2060 in its five-year plan due to its efforts to ensure supply chain security in strategic sectors that could ultimately encourage more investment and manufacturing, and also delay the transition from coal. In addition, the country’s renewable energy sector has faced allegations of human rights violations. China will submit new nationally determined contribution targets and corresponding implementation plans to the UN COP26 summit in November, which will include a peak carbon action plan, a net zero roadmap and detailed plans for individual sectors, Xie Zhenhua, China’s climate change special envoy, said Aug. 3 at an event hosted by a Hong Kong think tank, according to S&P Global Platts.

China launched its long-awaited carbon emissions trading system, starting with its electricity sector, on June 16 after the system’s introduction was postponed due to the country’s caution over how an unregulated carbon market could affect different provinces socio-economically. Day one was hectic and showing promise for the world’s largest voluntary carbon market. During its first weeks of operation, the price of carbon in China was stable between $ 7.88 and $ 8.76 / mt, which is too low to both result in significant decarbonization in the power sector. or push a large-scale fuel away from coal, according to S&P Global Platts. Over time, Chinese traders have remained attentive to the activity of the new trading system, as the market is likely to encompass the industries of steel, building materials, petrochemicals and other chemicals, non-metals. iron, paper and aviation by 2025. Experts who helped design the system said the Chinese carbon market is more likely to look like a marathon with long-term climate goals than one. 100-meter race focused on immediate and tough guidelines to reduce emissions.

China’s broad net zero targets to reduce carbon emissions have skyrocketed green bond issuance. Chinese companies sold $ 18.1 billion in green bonds in the second quarter, a record high from $ 18.7 billion in the third quarter of 2019, according to the British green bond monitoring agency Climate Bonds Initiative. By including only 53% of Chinese green debt issued meeting international standards, the country was the world’s third-largest green bond issuer, surpassed by Germany and the United States, in April-June. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the remaining 47% of green bonds issued in the second quarter follow local definitions allowed by China, which allows companies to allocate up to half of the proceeds for general corporate purposes rather than to green assets.

“China is focused on promoting its national climate agenda, and this includes preparing its domestic capital markets to play a role in financing the country’s net zero transformation… We expect continued increases in emissions from China. ‘national green bonds in China, given the scale and scale of the challenge and the funding needed for China to move to a net zero model,’ Paul Lukaszewski, head of debt for the global market, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. companies for Asia and Australia within the asset management company Aberdeen Standard Investments. “We believe that China will continue its process of aligning its domestic green bond framework with international frameworks… issuance will remain an important part of the global green bond market.

China is one of the many powerful countries in the world looking towards a greener future. The latest report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released last week, with the overwhelming prospect that global warming could reach 1.7 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times by now 2040, regardless of net zero goals, and suggesting that the world is at or near the tipping point of some climate effects, such as sea level rise and ocean acidification–Informs businesses and governments that the urgency to reduce emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change at a faster rate and on a larger scale is a matter of life and death, according to S&P Global Sustainable1.

Today it’s Tuesday August 17, 2021, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

Uncertainty in the global economy

Real-time data in the United States: Consumers wary of COVID resurgence in a recovering labor market

The United States saw a new wave of COVID-19 infections, particularly delta variant cases, last week, encouraging more people to get vaccinated. The share of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine rose to 59% on August 10, from 55% a month ago.

Tokyo Olympics Increase ANA’s Summer International Passenger Demand by 128% in One Year

Japan’s leading airline, All Nippon Airways, said on Aug. 16 that its demand for international passengers rose 127.8 percent year-on-year during the country’s peak summer holiday season from Aug. 6 to 15, taking into account account for additional demand from the Tokyo Olympics, supporting regional jet fuel. request.

The banking sector under pressure

JPMorgan and Lloyds moves could boost more wealth management fintech deals at UK banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s acquisition of Nutmeg and Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s takeover of Emark could prompt further purchases from wealth-focused fintech companies as UK banks seek to cut costs and reach new customers.

Nordic banks would outperform their EU counterparts in worst-case stress test scenario

Banks in the Nordic region would emerge much stronger from a major economic downturn than those in other European countries, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis of the results of the European Banking Authority’s 2021 stress test.

ESG in the time of COVID-19

Listen: Congressman behind ‘Hot FERC Summer’ hails agency’s role in climate action

Representative Sean Casten, Democrat of Illinois, did not hesitate to share his belief that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will be essential in the fight against climate change and crucial to achieving the ambitious United States targets for climate change. clean energy and decarbonization. To spread the word and garner support for legislation to give FERC greater authority to facilitate the transition to a clean energy economy, the congressman gave his turn to hits from Megan Thee Stallion and Fergie while making remarks in the House. Jasmin Melvin spoke with Casten, a member of the House Special Committee on the Climate Crisis and a former executive in the energy industry, its tactics, FERC and climate policy. They talk about the need for reforms in the design of the electricity market, the role of biofuels in reducing carbon emissions, and concerns that Congress is not acting with the urgency required by the climate crisis.

Extreme weather and citizen backlash put California’s climate plans at risk

California has what most states don’t: A legislature, governor, and state agencies all work in tandem to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, perhaps as early as 2035.

BofA is ready for tough conversations with clients to achieve ESG goals

Bank of America Corp. stepped up its commitment to finance the climate transition, setting a target of $ 1 trillion in funding by 2030 for projects and investments aimed at reducing carbon emissions and meeting other environmental needs.

Saudi Aramco Joins Local 1.5 GW Solar Project with 30% Renewable Energy Stake

Saudi Aramco is investing, alongside the country’s sovereign wealth fund and Riyadh-based ACWA Power, in the oil exporter’s largest solar project with a capacity of 1.5 GW while the world’s largest energy company embarks on renewable energies.

The future of energy and raw materials

Commodity tracking: 5 charts to watch this week

High global gas and LNG prices are impacting the electricity mix in countries as far apart as Germany and Bangladesh. Additionally, Middle East-China oil tanker freight rates, US gas prices, and Asian refining.

Crude Oil Futures Dip As Investors Wary Of Delta Variant Spread

Crude oil futures were lower on mid-morning Asian trading on August 16, as investor concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant resurfaced amid restrictive movement restrictions at the Chinese giant consumer of oil and the growing number of cases in the United States.

Chinese crude expected to retreat in third quarter after record highs

China’s crude throughput in July took a hiatus after hitting record highs the previous month, with analysts saying high inventories of petroleum products, low refining margins and limited product export quotas could dampen sales in the third quarter.

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.