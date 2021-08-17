



Afghans applaud atop captured Soviet tank Peter Jouvenal / Getty Images

The United States and other Western countries evacuated their embassies in Kabul on Sunday as the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, but Russia and China mostly remained behind. “We have a relatively large embassy in Afghanistan, it has about 100 people in total,” Echo Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special representative for Afghanistan, told Echo Zamir Kabulov on Monday. “Some of our employees will be sent on vacation or otherwise evacuated so as not to create too much presence.” He said the Taliban were now protecting the Russian embassy in Kabul.

The Russian ambassador is due to meet with Taliban leaders on Tuesday. Kabulov said Moscow had decided whether or not to recognize the Taliban-led government on the basis of its “conduct” and “the responsibility with which they would rule the country in the near future.” But “I decided long ago that the Taliban are much more capable of making deals than the puppet government in Kabul,” he told Russian state television on Monday.

“Russia has had a humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, so while cheering for the American failure, it is not jubilant,” NPR News reports accurately. “Instability in the region is a danger for Russia’s Asian neighbors”, and therefore for Moscow. “Russia has a lot to lose,” said Moscow-based military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer of the independent weekly Novaya Gazeta. “America can leave Afghanistan and forget it like a bad dream. They have this privilege. Russia cannot.”

Beijing is taking a cautious approach, saying it sees the Taliban as a transitional government, while Pakistan, the Taliban’s biggest supporter the last time it held power, from 1996 to 2001, appeared to be celebrating the take. control of the militant group. “They have broken the chains of slavery in Afghanistan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Russia and China fear that the Taliban victory could encourage Islamist uprisings in their own spheres of influence, but the two countries “are already preparing to forge ties with the Taliban and have welcomed Taliban officials even before the US military has completed the withdrawal of its troops, “The Wall Reports of the Street Journal. The Biden administration’s “repeated threats to make Afghanistan a ‘pariah state’ if the Taliban commit human rights abuses could be jeopardized if Beijing and Moscow do not cooperate and if a Taliban-led government strengthens ties with Pakistan and Iran “.

