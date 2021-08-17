Politics
Prime Minister Modi keen to resolve the political issue of the Naga
“Prime Minister Modi is eager to resolve the Naga issue. After being sworn in as prime minister (in 2014), he targeted a quick solution to the Naga problem and initiated the signing of the framework agreement (in 2015 with the NSCN-IM), “he said.
The Prime Minister looks forward to concluding the agreement with a positive result, said the Union Minister and hopes that the framework agreement will bring comprehensive peace to the region and in particular to Nagaland.
Singh, who on Monday met with different sections of the state’s Naga population and organizations in Dimapur and Kohima districts, said they all wanted a quick solution to the Naga political problem. “This is their point of view and their aspiration and I will carry the message to the highest authorities in Delhi,” he said.
Singh called the influx of illegal immigrants, especially from Bangladesh, into the northeast region as a “very critical problem” since the country’s independence and partisan days.
The influx of illegal immigrants is taking place because the indigenous peoples of the region are not vigilant and do not care despite its impact on the political and economic spheres of the region. In addition, the international border in the region was porous before the BJP came to power in the Center, he said.
Stating that the influx affects the social demographics of the region to a large extent, he urged people to be vigilant to stop illegal immigration.
Regarding the decision of the state’s political parties to establish a multi-party government in Nagaland for a solution to the political issue of the Naga, Singh said, in a democratic system, the opposition plays a watchdog role.
“It is good if all (the parties) are together to inaugurate development quickly, but normally the opposition should remain active in order to maintain the checks and balances and also serve the interest of the people,” he said. declared.
Describing the Prime Minister’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ as a familiarization campaign for newly inducted Union ministers, he said the Modi government is for good governance.
The Prime Minister called on Union ministers to travel to the states to meet with the people and seek their blessings and opinion in the development process.
Singh said that the induction of deputies from the northeast into the Union’s cabinet shows that Modi has a special interest in its development as an ambitious region of the country.
“Modiji maintained that without the development and connectivity of the region, the country cannot develop. He has transformed the landlocked region into a land-linked region,” Singh said.
The Union Minister who arrived in Nagaland on Monday met with various religious and minority groups as well as the general population of the state in order to strengthen coordination and trust between the Center and the state.
In the region’s economic development, Singh said Resident Commissioners from the eight states in northeast Delhi have been urged to look for ways to connect with foreign countries for direct funding for natural resource exploration so that states benefit economically.
The Center, he said, will activate the Act East policy after the COVID-19 pandemic and if people in the region are not alert and well equipped, they will not be able to directly benefit from the policy.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/pm-modi-eager-to-resolve-naga-political-issue/articleshow/85399262.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]