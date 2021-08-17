Greece tames mega fires as more fires threaten southern Europe





Greece breathed a sigh of relief on Friday after the mega fires that ravaged much of the country were brought under control, but firefighters elsewhere in southern Europe braced for new outbreaks. Scorching temperatures across the Mediterranean have increased the risk of fires, which have already devastated parts of Italy, Turkey, Algeria and Tunisia, most parts of Spain and the Portugal being on maximum alert to forest fires. Rising temperatures and increasing drought due to changing precipitation have created ideal conditions for forest fires, with a five-year period until 2019 “unprecedented” for fires, especially in Europe and North America, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Scientists claim that as heat waves become longer and more intense due to climate change, they lead to uncontrollable forest fires that inflict unprecedented property and environmental damage. Although rain and lower temperatures have helped firefighters in Greece take control of the active fronts in the island of Evia and the region of Arcadia, which have burned more than 100,000 hectares, the winds predicted this weekends have increased the likelihood of further outbreaks, authorities said. noted. The huge multinational force assisting Greece will remain in place, civil protection spokesman Spyros Georgious said. “They are helping to monitor the perimeters of the burnt areas in Evia and Arcadia, which stretch for several kilometers,” Georgious said. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the fires “Greece’s biggest ecological disaster in decades”, which he directly linked to climate change. In Spain, on Friday, firefighters managed to tame a fire in the northeastern region of Catalonia which forced the evacuation of a few dozen campers in a protected forest. But another fire continued to burn near the northwestern town of Rubia, as temperatures in some southwestern provinces were expected to exceed 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit). Sign of the potentially changing front of the fires in Europe, three French Canadair planes which had been dispatched to Greece were redeployed to Sicily. Firefighters carried out hundreds of operations throughout the island, as well as in the southern region of Calabria. During the night, around 30 people were evacuated after a major fire broke out in a nature reserve near Tivoli, east of Rome. On Wednesday, regional authorities in Sicily recorded Europe’s highest temperature at 48.8 degrees Celsius, although this has yet to be officially confirmed. Scorching temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend across Italy, sending tourists from big cities flocking to fountains and glaciers. In Portugal, the government has placed 14 of the 18 regions on fire alert, with Prime Minister Antonio Costa warning that the next few days will be “difficult”. The southern shore of the Mediterranean was not spared, as firefighters continued to fight fires that have already killed 71 people in northern Algeria, and dozens of fires recorded since Monday in Tunisia. In Turkey, which has barely recovered from the deadly fires, the flash flood death toll climbed to at least 38 on Friday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited one of the hardest-hit cities to lead a prayer for the victims and promise help from the government. FRANCE 24 with AFP. Published with permission via the DISCO content marketplace. Intellectual magazine Image sources: –Michael Pardo (Flickr, Creative Commons) -Arian Zwegers (Flickr, Creative Commons) –Luca Sartoni (Flickr, Creative Commons)

