Politics
Behind China’s remarkable shift on the Taliban after US exit
When the Taliban first took control of Afghanistan in 1996, China refused to recognize their rule and kept its embassy closed for years. This time around, Beijing was among the first to embrace the Islamist terrorists next door.
China’s remarkable change manifested itself just over two weeks ago, when Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed a Taliban delegation to the northern port of Tianjin as the group gained ground against the administration of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Sunday. Wang’s endorsement of the Taliban’s “important role” in the governance of Afghanistan has provided a crucial boost in legitimacy to an organization that has long been a global outcast because of its support for terrorism and the suppression of women.
China’s reasons have as much to do with its own rise as a world power as the astonishingly rapid march of the Taliban over the Afghan capital. China today has an economy worth $ 14.7 trillion – more than 17 times its size in 1996 – and a massive trade and infrastructure initiative stretching across the Eurasian landmass.
Beijing’s fears about Islamist extremism within its own Uyghur minority have also intensified in recent years, leading it to build a large police state adjacent to Afghanistan. Moreover, an increasingly intense rivalry with the United States has prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to seize any opportunity to push back Washington’s dominance and move American forces away from its borders.
These interests make China the next great power with an interest in bringing order to Afghanistan as the Taliban prepare to declare an Islamic emirate in Kabul. After the failures of the Soviet Union and now the United States, China will find it difficult to avoid repeating the same mistakes in a rugged, landlocked nation known for its exhausting empires.
“Twenty years ago, China was not a world power and what was going on in Afghanistan did not bother China, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based Stimson Center. But today, there are so many new factors – there is the Uyghur issue, there are economic interests and the self-perception of China as a world power.
China has sought to present itself as more pragmatic and less interventionist than the West while advocating a negotiated peace. China hopes that the Afghan Taliban can unite with other political parties and with all ethnic groups and build a political framework consistent with national conditions that is broadly inclusive and will lay the foundation for lasting peace, said Monday in Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
Yet Hua did not approve of the Taliban regime, claiming only that the situation in Afghanistan had “undergone major changes.”
It was all part of a long evolution from China, which once denied any connection with the Taliban before welcoming the group’s first delegations in 2013. Now, as Taliban fighters made their entry into Kabul, messages have been heard. circulated on heavily censored Chinese social networks comparing the event of the capture of Beijing by Mao Zedong in 1949.
Meanwhile, state media cheered for the US withdrawal, with a comment in the state-run Xinhua News Agency declaring it the “death knell for the decline of US hegemony.”
“The sound of roaring planes and the hurriedly withdrawing crowds reflected the last twilight of the empire,” the piece said.
Despite this, China is one of the few countries to have profited from the US $ 840 billion nation-building debacle, which crippled Beijing’s rivals while creating a relatively stable environment for it. its businesses. This leaves China with economic interests to secure, including a copper mine and several oil blocks. The country evacuated some 200 businessmen last month.
Afghanistan’s stability is key to protecting more than $ 50 billion in Belt-and-Road projects in neighboring Pakistan, which provide a crucial overland route to and from the Indian Ocean. But perhaps no problem is as urgent for Beijing as ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a source of extremism that bleeds beyond the Chinese border.
Wang, China’s foreign minister, urged the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, at their July 28 meeting to make a “clean break” with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement. China accuses the group of terrorist attacks it cited to justify crackdowns in the Xinjiang region that the United States and others say amount to genocide.
Baradar vowed that the Taliban would never allow any force to use Afghan territory to commit acts harmful to China, according to the Chinese statement.
“China’s attitude towards a Taliban-led regime will depend on its policies, for example, whether the Taliban will honor their promises and not become a hotbed for extreme forces that have ties to China,” Fan said. Hongda, professor at the Middle Institute of Eastern Studies, Shanghai University of International Studies.
Afghanistan could become the biggest test to date of a Chinese diplomatic model based on agreements on loans, raw materials and infrastructure rather than demands for liberal policies. If the Taliban pursues moderate policies towards women that do not alienate other nations and achieve political stability, Beijing could consider a series of investments similar to what it has done in Pakistan, according to Sun of the Stimson Center. .
“The Chinese approach is, ‘Through the economic infusion, we are creating roads, we are creating infrastructure and we are making sure that everyone has jobs,” she said. “And if everyone goes to work at 9 a.m. and comes home at 6 p.m., they don’t have time to think about terrorism.”
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/behind-chinas-remarkable-shift-on-taliban-after-us-exit-2512107
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]