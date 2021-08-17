Behind China’s remarkable shift on the Taliban after US exit

This time around, China was among the first to embrace the Taliban. (File)

When the Taliban first took control of Afghanistan in 1996, China refused to recognize their rule and kept its embassy closed for years. This time around, Beijing was among the first to embrace the Islamist terrorists next door.

China’s remarkable change manifested itself just over two weeks ago, when Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed a Taliban delegation to the northern port of Tianjin as the group gained ground against the administration of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Sunday. Wang’s endorsement of the Taliban’s “important role” in the governance of Afghanistan has provided a crucial boost in legitimacy to an organization that has long been a global outcast because of its support for terrorism and the suppression of women.

China’s reasons have as much to do with its own rise as a world power as the astonishingly rapid march of the Taliban over the Afghan capital. China today has an economy worth $ 14.7 trillion – more than 17 times its size in 1996 – and a massive trade and infrastructure initiative stretching across the Eurasian landmass.

Beijing’s fears about Islamist extremism within its own Uyghur minority have also intensified in recent years, leading it to build a large police state adjacent to Afghanistan. Moreover, an increasingly intense rivalry with the United States has prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to seize any opportunity to push back Washington’s dominance and move American forces away from its borders.

These interests make China the next great power with an interest in bringing order to Afghanistan as the Taliban prepare to declare an Islamic emirate in Kabul. After the failures of the Soviet Union and now the United States, China will find it difficult to avoid repeating the same mistakes in a rugged, landlocked nation known for its exhausting empires.

“Twenty years ago, China was not a world power and what was going on in Afghanistan did not bother China, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based Stimson Center. But today, there are so many new factors – there is the Uyghur issue, there are economic interests and the self-perception of China as a world power.

China has sought to present itself as more pragmatic and less interventionist than the West while advocating a negotiated peace. China hopes that the Afghan Taliban can unite with other political parties and with all ethnic groups and build a political framework consistent with national conditions that is broadly inclusive and will lay the foundation for lasting peace, said Monday in Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Yet Hua did not approve of the Taliban regime, claiming only that the situation in Afghanistan had “undergone major changes.”

It was all part of a long evolution from China, which once denied any connection with the Taliban before welcoming the group’s first delegations in 2013. Now, as Taliban fighters made their entry into Kabul, messages have been heard. circulated on heavily censored Chinese social networks comparing the event of the capture of Beijing by Mao Zedong in 1949.

Meanwhile, state media cheered for the US withdrawal, with a comment in the state-run Xinhua News Agency declaring it the “death knell for the decline of US hegemony.”

“The sound of roaring planes and the hurriedly withdrawing crowds reflected the last twilight of the empire,” the piece said.

Despite this, China is one of the few countries to have profited from the US $ 840 billion nation-building debacle, which crippled Beijing’s rivals while creating a relatively stable environment for it. its businesses. This leaves China with economic interests to secure, including a copper mine and several oil blocks. The country evacuated some 200 businessmen last month.

Afghanistan’s stability is key to protecting more than $ 50 billion in Belt-and-Road projects in neighboring Pakistan, which provide a crucial overland route to and from the Indian Ocean. But perhaps no problem is as urgent for Beijing as ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a source of extremism that bleeds beyond the Chinese border.

Wang, China’s foreign minister, urged the Taliban’s chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, at their July 28 meeting to make a “clean break” with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement. China accuses the group of terrorist attacks it cited to justify crackdowns in the Xinjiang region that the United States and others say amount to genocide.

Baradar vowed that the Taliban would never allow any force to use Afghan territory to commit acts harmful to China, according to the Chinese statement.

“China’s attitude towards a Taliban-led regime will depend on its policies, for example, whether the Taliban will honor their promises and not become a hotbed for extreme forces that have ties to China,” Fan said. Hongda, professor at the Middle Institute of Eastern Studies, Shanghai University of International Studies.

Afghanistan could become the biggest test to date of a Chinese diplomatic model based on agreements on loans, raw materials and infrastructure rather than demands for liberal policies. If the Taliban pursues moderate policies towards women that do not alienate other nations and achieve political stability, Beijing could consider a series of investments similar to what it has done in Pakistan, according to Sun of the Stimson Center. .

“The Chinese approach is, ‘Through the economic infusion, we are creating roads, we are creating infrastructure and we are making sure that everyone has jobs,” she said. “And if everyone goes to work at 9 a.m. and comes home at 6 p.m., they don’t have time to think about terrorism.”