You Are All Winners and Role Models, Says PM Modi to Para-athletes to Tokyo | Olympic Games

“You are all winners and role models,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told India’s top para-athletes, who are expected to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Modi virtually interacted with 10 athletes, including Rio 2016 winners Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu, and urged them to compete without pressure.

He also spoke with family members and para-athlete coaches.

The Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5.

“Despite all the difficulties in your life, you did not lose heart and continued to fight. Through your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage through thick and thin. You will represent the country in the most big sports scene, ”Modi said.

“You are all winners and role models. You shouldn’t play with the pressure. I hope you do your best and the medals follow. You will make the country proud.”

India is sending a 54-member team – the largest ever – to the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games in hopes the country will produce its best ever performance.

The team have some of the brightest medal prospects like Jhajharia, seeking his third Paralympic Games gold (after 2004 and 2016) in the F-46 javelin, Mariyappan (T-63 high jump) and the world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw).

India will compete in nine sports.

Mariyappan, who won a gold medal in the last edition in Rio, will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony.

Besides Jhajharia and Mariyappan, other para-athletes who took part in the interaction with the Prime Minister were Jyoti Balan and Rakesh Kumar (para archery), Soman Rana (para athletics), Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar (para badminton), Prachi Yadav (para canoe), Sakina Khatun (para powerlifting) and Singhraj (para shooting).

The Prime Minister has said he hopes para-athletes make history at the Games.

Speaking about the overall development of a sports culture in the country, Modi said that the number of Khelo India centers will be increased to 1,000 from the current 360 to harness and prepare local talents, especially in rural areas.

“Our villages and remote areas are full of talent and the contingent of para-athletes is a living example. Today the country is trying to reach the players, special attention is paid to rural areas.”

“Equipment, grounds and other resources and infrastructure are made available to athletes. The country helps its athletes with an open heart.

“We must continue to improve our methods and our system to develop sports culture in India, allay the fears of previous generations.”

Modi said earlier that granting facilities to ‘Divyang Jan’ was treated as part of social activities, but it is now seen as part of the country’s responsibility.

“Laws like the Disability Rights Act and initiatives like the Sugamya Bharat campaign are changing lives and giving confidence to many talents across the country,” Modi said.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wished the athletes good luck, noting that para-athletes have achieved impressive performances in international events in recent years.

“We have won 12 medals so far at the Paralympic Games. Our athletes have done very well in international events over the past few years.

“I hope they will do their best and win laurels for the country.”

India will begin its campaign on August 27, with both men’s and women’s archery events.

