President Jokowi leads commemoration of seconds of independence proclamation of Republic of Indonesia





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the ceremony to commemorate the seconds of the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia held in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (8/17/2021 ) morning. The head of state, who appeared to wear traditional Pepadun de Lampung clothing, was present with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, who wore an ivory-colored national dress with songket. The President was also accompanied by Vice President Maruf Amin and Ms. Wury Maruf Amin, who wore traditional Sundanese clothing from Sukabumi, West Java. Seventeen gunshots accompanied by the sound of sirens for one minute marked the start of the Commemoration of the Seconds of the Independence Proclamation of the Republic of Indonesia in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace. The Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) RI Puan Maharani read the text of the proclamation which was pronounced 76 years ago by the publisher Ir. Sukarno. In addition, President Joko Widodo as inspector of the ceremony led the ceremony participants to observe a minute of silence. The Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas then guided the reading of the prayer. The heritage flag raising troops (Paskibraka) who are members of the Tangguh team then perform their duties to hoist the red and white flag during this ceremony. The Reds and Whites also looked dashing in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace after the sons and daughters of this nation had taken office. After the raising of the red and white flag, there are attractions air pass Air force planes. A total of eight F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters with training Arrow headerupted in the sky above the Merdeka Palace at an altitude of 1,000 feet above sea level. The series of events continued with the virtual presentation of the songs Syukur and Maju Tak Gentar, performed by Gita Bahana Nusantara, followed by the pull of six Indonesian Air Force helicopters carrying a red and white flag. giant measuring 20 × 30 meters. Closing the ceremonial procession, the Commander of the Ceremony, Colonel Pnb. Putu Sucahyadi reported to the Inspector of Ceremonies that the series of commemorations of the seconds of the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia has been completed. This year’s commemoration of the 76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia focuses on the theme Indonesia lasts, Indonesia grows. The second procession to commemorate the second proclamation of independence of the Republic of Indonesia which was held in the midst of this pandemic took place with the implementation of strict health protocols. In addition to wearing masks and keeping a distance, participants or limited ceremonial equipment will also undergo a health check at first. In addition to the limited presence at the Merdeka Palace, the ceremony also brought together, among others, the former President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, leaders of high state institutions, ambassadors representing friendly countries, as well as than other guests. who participated by videoconference. This ceremonial procession can also be followed virtually by all Indonesians via the Rumah Digital Indonesia platform. (IDF / UN)

