PTI lawyer Sultan Mahmood elected president of AJK – Pakistan





Pakistani lawyer Tehreek-i-Insafs (PTI) Sultan Mahmood was elected president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday, winning 34 votes against the 16 of opposition candidate Mian Abdul Waheed, reported the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Mahmood will succeed Sardar Masood Khan as president whose constitutional term will end on August 24, according to Radio Pakistan.

Votes for the election of the AJK president were cast in a special session of the Legislative Assembly, which began after a two-hour delay, the state broadcaster reported.

Shortly after Mahmood was announced the winner of the election, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated him in a tweet.

he tweeted.

Mahmood, who is the regional chairman of the PTI, was elected a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly of LA-3, Mirpur-III on July 25, securing his seventh victory in nine general elections since 1985. Apart from these nine general elections, two by-elections were also held in this constituency and both were won by him.

Prior to his nomination as the PTI presidential candidate, Mahmood expected to be nominated for prime minister for leading the party to resounding success in the AJK, according to a Dawn report. He suffered a heavy blow, however, on August 5 when Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was nowhere on the initial list of candidates for AJK prime minister, was chosen by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the coveted post. .

According to sources cited in a Dawn report, the PTI leadership told Mahmood that after his rise to the presidency, his son would be fired from Mirpur-III and then inducted into the cabinet in an attempt to convince him to agree to become the party’s candidate. in the presidential election.

Showing reluctance at first, since in that case he would have to leave both the Assembly and the party’s top regional office, Mahmood had agreed to stand for election after Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to him at this point. subject, according to the report.

