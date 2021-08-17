Ruby Wax on her car crash, Donald Trump interview and public mental health after the lockdown





Ruby Wax became known for the ’90s series Ruby Wax Meets, in which she traveled the world to film quirky segments with various public figures, such as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and former sports star OJ. Simpson.

There was also her late night talk show Ruby, which aired from 1997 to 2000, and she worked as a screenwriter for the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Now Illinois-born Wax returns to our screens in BBC Two’s new show When Ruby Wax Met

Through three episodes, we see the comedian reflect on her television career, her refreshing interview style, and the most memorable encounters, including interviews with former U.S. President Donald Trump Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and Hollywood star. Tom Hanks.

Here, the 68-year-old married to producer and director Ed Bye since 1988 tells us more.

Ruby Wax and Carrie Fisher (BBC / Alamy / PA)

What was it like seeing those iconic interviews again for the first time?

You get my reactions as I watch it; I am surprised. I felt like I was having a good time. If it wasn’t for me, I’d be so jealous because, clearly, it was so much fun spending time with people, and I made friends with a few of them. It was like the unpopular girl suddenly had access to all these really great and popular girls.

Carrie Fisher and I have become best friends. Spending the night at her place, and having her make me laugh and read me pieces of her book, what a joy.

Who was your most difficult interlocutor?

Ah, Donald Trump! It was a car accident. Bad interviews always make good TV, but I think it’s terrible and the wrong thing to do. He threw me off his plane. I thought he was joking when he said he wanted to be president. I thought he was funny and he wasn’t.

Donald Trump and Ruby Wax (BBC / Jonathan Furniss / PA)

What are the biggest lessons you’ve learned from your career so far?

I never knew it would be OK when you lose a job. Luckily I reinvented it, but it could be a tragedy if you hold on to something and they take it from you, and keep telling people, Oh, you remember who I was? and this is your highlight. If you have a career and it’s taken, find another.

Your fifth book recently came out, titled A Mindfulness Guide to Survival. Can you tell us more?

I wrote it during the pandemic. It’s a binder, so there are questionnaires, you can draw in it, you can write in it. It’s like a journal on how to survive in a pretty rocky world and be happy.

I do mindfulness, but the book isn’t entirely about mindfulness. It’s a bit of a question of soul searching because people get sick thinking what if? during Covid-19 and it made them sicker than if they actually got sick, and I thought that was interesting.

Ruby Wax (Brian Lawless / PA)

As a mental health advocate, how worried are you about the impact of the pandemic?

I wanted the book to come out in August because I thought that in December people would be so traumatized, or they would try to pretend nothing happened. Did not even recognize the fallout from this (Covid-19). But then it just happened, and we don’t even know if it’s over.

I held these nightly (online) meetings called Frazzled Cafe (where people can talk openly about the stresses of modern life) every night during the lockdown; that’s how I got the idea for the book. I do it again once a week and believe me people are still pretty freaked out.

Being in the public eye can be difficult. How was your sanity at the height of your television career?

I had depression, but I didn’t have it all the time. It was every three to five years. So, I’m lucky I didn’t have a nine-to-five job because then you’d be fired. But luckily I didn’t work when I was sick.

Ruby Wax with her daughters Marina Bye and Madeleine Bye (BBC / Burning Bright Productions / Phil Summers / PA)

The industry has changed in recent years. It’s much less rare now to have a woman in the spotlight

My daughters (Marina and Madeleine Bye) do comedy and they do live shows all the time. They are called brothers and sisters, and my daughter (Madeleine) produces shows, and it’s a lot of women who arrive. So they have their shot now.

(brothers and sisters) is very French and Saunders; this is not what I do. But good luck who knows who does it?

They’re on the last show of When Ruby Wax Met watching me. It was the idea of ​​Clives, the producer. He said: Put your daughters in it, let’s see what they think about it. They are really funny.

When Ruby Wax Met premieres on BBC Two on Sunday August 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/ruby-wax-donald-trump-carrie-fisher-pamela-anderson-illinois-b1903935.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos