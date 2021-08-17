Pakistan’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue vandalized by activist in banned clothing





The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort in Pakistan was vandalized on Tuesday. This is the third time that the statue has been vandalized since 2019.

A man damages the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort in Pakistan. (Photo: Twitter / @ AU_Qasmi)

The accused has been identified as one Rizwan, who is an activist with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a far-right party in Pakistan that was banned by the Imran Khan government earlier this year. Rizwan was arrested by the police.

In a video shared on Twitter, Rizwan could be seen hitting the statue with his bare hands and damaging his arms and other parts.

A TLP worker knocked down the statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort. The statue had already been vandalized by TLP workers at least twice in the past. pic.twitter.com/IMhcZmPj7e

Ali Usman Qasmi (@AU_Qasmi) August 17, 2021

However, visitors grabbed him before he could further damage the statue.

Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said: “Immediate action will be taken against the accused who damaged the statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore. Recently, the statue of Samiullah Sahib has also been desecrated. These are the symptoms of a sick state of mind. . It is an attempt to undermine Pakistan’s assessment. The police will take severe action against these defendants. “

Dr Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) August 17, 2021

“This group of illiterates is really dangerous for Pakistan’s image in the world,” Pakistani IT Minister Fawad Hussain said, adding that the incident was “shameful”.

#Shame this group of illiterates is really dangerous for the image of Pakistan in the world https://t.co/TXoAXCQtWW

Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 17, 2021

The statue was unveiled outside the Sikh Gallery at Lahore Fort on June 27, 2019 on the 180th anniversary of the death of Ranjit Singh, the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire who ruled Punjab for over 40 years old. Lahore was the capital of the Sikh Empire under the rulership of Ranjit Singh and is also its final resting place.

The nine-foot statue was made of cold bronze material and showed Maharaja Ranjit Singh riding his favorite Arabian horse Kahar Bahar.

Less than a month after its unveiling to the general public, the statue was vandalized by two members of Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan. Both were arrested. Suspects were reportedly angry at India’s revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalized for the second time in December 2020.

