Trump’s ‘big lie’: Experts deny election fraud allegations





In a recent poll of presidential academics, President Trump finished a dismal one-third from the bottom, just ahead of perennial failures James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson.

He tied Franklin Pierce, whose political shyness contributed to the Civil War, and placed just behind two other presidential laggards, pro-slavery John Tyler and William Henry Harrison, who only served 31 days before they died. .

But in just seven months since stepping down, the petulant Trump who still aims for the top has already beaten his 44 predecessors in a way, building a strong case to lead the most malevolent post-presidency in history. (Tyler was buried with a Confederate flag but at least kept his mouth shut, being dead and all.)

Trump made it his sole mission to undermine the 2020 election he irrefutably lost, by promoting a series of conspiracy theories and blunt allegations used by Republicans nationwide to justify laws making it harder to vote and easier to annul elections they don’t like, from 2022.

Justin Grimmer, professor of political science at Stanford, and two fellow researchers set out to debunk many of the baseless claims that underpin these legislative efforts. Their hope, he said, is to explain the facts to those who may still have doubts about the 2020 election, regardless of the origin, and to offer a roadmap to judges who could be presented with similar false claims in future campaigns.

The basics of legitimacy in our republic depend on our recognition that the president and other elected officials have been duly elected, said Grimmer, who has one foot at Stanford faculty as co-director of the Democracy and Polarization Lab. and another to Curator Hoover. Institution, where he acts as Senior Fellow. It is extremely problematic if it is not.

Grimmer and his colleagues, Stanfords Haritz Garro and Andrew C. Eggers of the University of Chicago, have divided false allegations of electoral fraud into two categories: allegations based on facts which are not really abnormal and allegations based on facts. facts that are not really facts. (Which, in other words, can be described as lies.)

Scholars have offered a point-by-point rebuttal of each, starting with the claims promoted by Trump and his facilitators that turn some innocent facts into infamous facts:

Joe Biden won more votes than Trump even though he had far fewer counties. (A nonsensical statistic. Biden cleaned up in major cities while Trump transported more rural areas and, therefore, more counties.)

Trump has won more than top counties. (Another nonsensical statistic. Bellwethers reflect past performance and do not determine election results.)

There was a big difference between votes counted early and those counted late. (This does not indicate fraud. Republicans were more likely to vote on Election Day, and more Democrats sent out their ballots. So they were compiled at different times.)

The differences between the voting patterns in 2016 and 2020 suggest voting irregularities. (Election results are not marked on an assembly line. Things invariably change from campaign to campaign.)

Political scientists then move on to facts that are not really facts.

More votes were cast in 2020 than there are voters. (That did not happen. This lie arose out of a flawed analysis that took the turnout of eligible voters 18 and over and applied it to the smallest number of registered voters.)

Machines run by Dominion Voting Systems transferred votes from Trump to Biden. (Statistical analysis shows no significant difference in the performance of Bidens in counties using Dominion machines compared to those using other means to compile their ballots. The software and voting machine company sued the networks. right-wing propaganda Newsmax and One America News, among others, for libel for widely spreading disinformation.)

Fulton County, Georgia, which encompasses the Atlanta area, and Allegheny County, which is home to Pittsburgh, were major centers of mail-order ballot fraud. (Not. Grimmer and his colleagues found that there was nothing unusual about Bidens’ postal voting in those counties compared to his performance in neighboring counties.)

Turnout has been exceptionally high in Democratic-leaning counties in a number of important battlefield states where massive fraud is suspected. (There was no fraud and no unusual increase in attendance.)

Grimmer and his co-authors have acknowledged that their scientific paper will not change the view of die-hard conspiracy theorists of the genre who promote crazy ideas such as replacing Biden in the White House with a body double, or canceling it. Arizona election with a slapstick audit and Trump reinstated as president.

More concerning, they suggest, is the substantial number of Republicans telling pollsters that they believe millions of fraudulent ballots have been cast, that voting machines have been tampered with, and that thousands of votes have been cast for of the deceased.

There is this real risk of delegitimization that comes with people saying this election was conducted incorrectly, said Grimmer, who suggested the allegations shouldn’t just be dismissed out of hand. We’re investigating … and say, listen, the evidence just isn’t there.

Hopefully the righteous will pay attention to it. All it takes to undermine democracy is for the right people to face a bunch of lies and do nothing.

