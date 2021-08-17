Boris Johnson news: PM holds urgent appeal with Merkel over Afghan crisis | Politics | New





The prime minister urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to join her efforts to unite the international bigwigs in a diplomatic alliance to deal with the crisis. It comes after Foreign Minister Dominic Raab admitted that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan took the government by surprise. Hoping to recruit Germany into its international effort, Mr Johnson told Merkel that they should “use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to take a common approach to the challenges ahead.”

His official spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister also stressed the need to agree on common international human rights standards to which any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held by the international community. “The Prime Minister has indicated his intention to convene the G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss it as soon as possible.” The government wants to put in place an international response after admitting that it was caught off guard by the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Key members of Mr Johnson’s best team have now returned from their vacation to tackle the problem.

Raab said the government was planning to increase aid to the country by 10 percent. He also said 150 Britons were airlifted on Sunday, along with 289 Afghan staff over the past week. The Minister of Foreign Affairs pledged to “bring out the British nationals at the same rate as the Afghans who served us”. Mr Johnson has already sent more than 200 paratroopers to Afghanistan to help protect Kabul International Airport, which has witnessed chaotic scenes as people desperately try to escape the clutches of the Taliban.

Mr Raab said the UK would “now keep the Taliban on commitments” made in the Doha deal, signed last year by the US and the terrorist group. The commitments included not to use the country for terrorist purposes and to build a more inclusive regime. “Frankly, I cannot tell you that I trust them to follow them,” added Mr Raab. “I expect that we will increase our aid budget for development and humanitarian purposes, probably by 10%, which is what I had in mind last year. MUST READ: Joe Biden walks away after 20-minute speech defending US withdrawal

The terrorist organization quickly seized power after President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of US forces from the country. The Taliban took Kabul and the government leaders and soldiers left without a fight. They have since patrolled the capital in pickup trucks with stolen US combat rifles and bulletproof vests and other remnants of 20 years of Western intervention in the country.

