Return of the Taliban to Afghanistan energizes Turkish Islamists and gives new vigor to jihadists

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan must be happy with Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after his government helped secure Turkish jihadists who were trained and fought in Afghanistan and drafted them into new jihadist enterprises in Syria and elsewhere in cooperation with the Turkish intelligence agency MIT.

It’s no wonder the Taliban announced that they would view Turkey as an ally rather than an enemy after taking control of Kabul and cementing control of the entire country. It appears that the Taliban heard loud and clear the message from President Erdoan, who said he shared the ideology of the Taliban.

Speaking on July 20, Erdoan said his government would negotiate with the Taliban, who he said should feel comfortable speaking with Turkey, as opposed to the Americans. He justified his reasoning by pointing out that Turkey has nothing against the ideology of the Taliban, and since we are not in conflict with the beliefs of the Taliban, I think we can better discuss and agree with them on the questions.

The day before the outrageous remarks, Erdoan announced that Turkey had plans for Afghanistan in the Taliban era and added that the Taliban were very familiar with the Turkish government’s position.

The Taliban responded to Erdoan’s calls, with Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of the founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar, telling the independent Turkish service that they saw Turkey as an ally and wished to forge close relations with it.

President Erdoan had previously sent senior officials to the Taliban in an attempt to strike a deal before the Taliban took control of the country and indicated he was ready to work with them. Appearing for an interview on a Turkish network on August 11, 2021, he said: Our relevant institutions [meaning Turkish intelligence and others] worked on [Afghanistan] including the holding of certain meetings. Maybe I can even accommodate the leader of the Taliban.

President Erdoan announced that he shares the same ideology as the Taliban:

It is not only the words spoken by Erdoan that give confidence to the Taliban and other jihadists, but also the actions of Erdoan’s government over the years that reinforce the assessment that his Islamist government is helping to spread the jihadist message in the world, albeit in a sophisticated way. and clandestinely.

President Erdoan began paving the way for Turkish jihadists during the Syrian crisis in 2011 and secretly tasked his confidant, Hakan Fidan, head of Turkish intelligence agency MIT and staunch anti-Western figure, to exploit the networks jihadists to recruit fighters. His project suffered a temporary setback when law enforcement, the judiciary and the military, who monitored these groups for years and suppressed them when needed, challenged Erdoan’s jihadist adventurism.

Many Turkish jihadists as well as their renegade intelligence masters have faced the wrath of the criminal justice system with the help of veteran police chiefs and prosecutors as well as military commanders.,who saw jihadist outfits as a major risk to Turkey’s national security.

But it didn’t last long. January 2014 was the last operation carried out by Turkish prosecutors against al-Qaeda and other jihadist networks in Turkey, apparently protected by Fidan in blatant violation of Turkish law.

Turkish police in the eastern province of Van have identified brahim en, an al-Qaeda terrorist convicted in Turkey and a former detainee in Gitmo, employed by the Turkish intelligence agency to move jihadists to Syria. en was detained in Pakistan for links with al-Qaeda and transferred to Guantanamo, where he was held until 2005, before the American authorities decided to hand him over to Turkey.

According to the prosecutor’s investigation file, had worked with Turkish MIT since the Syrian crisis erupted in 2011. He and many others were arrested by police during a nationwide sweep. But the Erdoan government immediately intervened and hushed up the matter. What is more, the police chiefs, prosecutors and judges who participated in the investigation, prosecution and trial of en and his associates have all been dismissed and then jailed on false charges.

This sent a clear message to justice and law enforcement that jihadists were protected by political authorities.

Likewise, another al Qaeda case involving cells sending funds and fighters to Afghanistan from Istanbul was also killed by the government in May 2014. The cell, concentrated in Istanbul’s Kkekmece district, was a concern. major for law enforcement because the head of the cell, mer ztrk, was a seasoned man who had fought in Afghanistan in the past.

The investigation opened in 2011 was hushed up by rfan Fidan, then deputy prosecutor at the Istanbul general prosecutor’s office. Fidan was handpicked by Erdoanas, his adviser in the prosecutor’s office, who for years has led abusive criminal investigations against critics and opponents while hushing up investigations into radical Islamist groups as well as family members. Erdoan and his business and political associates. He was honored in April 2021 for his services when Erdoan hired him as a judge at the Constitutional Court.

Another landmark case that revealed the true face of the Erdoan regime also involved jihadists with links to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Turkish prosecutors indicted members of an al-Qaeda-linked Turkish jihadist group known as Tahiyeciler in 2010. The group, also known as Molla Muhammetiler, was a radical network led by Mehmet Doan (aka Mullah Muhammed el- Kesri), who openly declared his admiration for Osama bin Laden and called for armed jihad in Turkey.

Some people in the group were also under surveillance by German and American intelligence services, which informed Turkey that they were fundraising and sending jihadists to Afghanistan and Pakistan, sometimes using their cells in the Netherlands and Germany. Many members of the group were arrested by police in 2010, indicted by the prosecutor for terrorism and tried.

The investigation revealed how Mullah Muhammed asked his supporters to build bombs and mortars in their homes, called for the beheading of Americans, saying religion allowed such practices. I tell you to take your guns and kill them, he said in recorded sermons, adding: If the sword is not used, then it is not Islam. According to the mullah, all Muslims were forced to respond to the armed struggle of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Ladens.

In 2014, the group escaped the grip of the criminal justice system in Turkey thanks to the intervention of Erdoan, who publicly defended the group and secured the release of its members from prison. The campaign to save Mullah Muhammed was first launched by the daily Sabah, owned by the Erdoan family, on March 13, 2014. An article attempted to portray Mullah Muhammed as a victim. The government claimed that Mullah Muhammed had been trapped by the Glen movement, a group that criticizes Erdoan on a range of issues ranging from corruption to Turkey’s arming of jihadist groups in Syria and Libya.

In 2015, police chiefs who investigated Tahiyeciler faced government-fabricated criminal charges, and they were fired, jailed and charged with defamation against al-Qaeda-linked Tahiyeciler. In the case against the police chiefs, the investigative work that was carried out on the basis of German and American intelligence on the Turkish jihadists was incorporated into the file as criminal evidence against the defendants.

Other examples can be found of such cases where the Erdoan government helped free jihadists who had fought in Afghanistan and in the tribal areas of Pakistan near the Afghan border. Nordic Monitor has published many such cases.

It appears that Erdoan and his Islamist associates have devised a plan to coordinate the movements of Turkish governments with Qatar and Pakistan. There are some clues in this regard in the comments made by the people of Erdoan working on the Afghanistan file. One such comment was made on Twitter by Ali Ahin, a 50-year-old die-hard Islamist who was trained as a young man in Pakistan in the 1990s.

Ahin, now chief administrator in the Turkish parliament, pointed out that the Pakistani military and intelligence services have influence over the Taliban and that Qatar has diplomatic and political capital to deal with the Taliban. He said Turkey should coordinate with these two countries to develop an Afghan policy.

Nordic Monitor previously revealed in a report how Ahin was pushing for the incorporation of a Chechen special unit into the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), saying the military needed warriors to complete missions abroad for the well of the whole of the Muslim world, or Ummah, and that it can no longer be limited to the sole protection of the Turkish borders.

Another signal came from a man named Ersan Ergr, vice-president of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Association of Defenders of Justice (ASSAM), an organization affiliated with the private military contractor SADAT, headed by the former chief military aide to Erdo, Adnan Tanrverdi. In one item Posted on the ASSAM website on June 28, 2021, Ergr claimed that peace and quiet will come to Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO and other invading forces. However, the only necessary and sufficient condition for this to happen will certainly be Turkey’s continued presence in Afghanistan in terms of military might, he added.

Ergr further maintained that Turkey would lead the establishment of a regional Islamic pact called the Near East Regional Islamic Federation by bringing together Afghanistan and other countries, as envisioned in ASSAM’s previous proposal for the Confederation. Islamic countries.

Obviously, there are many questions about the ability of President Erdoan and his associates to realize their pan-Islamist dreams given their limited capacities amid the economic and financial difficulties facing the Islamist government in Turkey. The examples of Libya and Syria inform us that Erdoan will go all the way and will not let go of the pursuit of his dream.

Even if Turkey and its allies, Qatar and Pakistan, find it difficult to sell the Taliban’s renewal of power as a success, they will certainly spark a new wave of jihad enthusiasts across the world. The renewed vigor is already being felt in the Turkish streets, where some applauded the victory of the Taliban as well as the militant Islamist regime in the Syrian region of Idlib.