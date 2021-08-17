Pak calls for ‘inclusive’ political settlement in Afghanistan as Blinken talks to Qureshi





Pakistan stressed the importance of an “inclusive” political settlement in Afghanistan as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the chaotic and evolving situation fast in this war-torn country after the Taliban took over the Afghan capital. Kabul.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today spoke with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed Afghanistan and the development of the situation there, “Price said without giving further details of the phone call.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry in a statement in Islamabad said Qureshi shared Pakistan’s point of view with Blinken, noting the significant change in the situation in a short period of time and the avoidance of violence.

The two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

He (Qureshi) stressed the importance of an inclusive political settlement as the best way forward, he said.

Qureshi stressed that Pakistan will remain closely engaged with the United States and other international partners in promoting efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He stressed that the continued economic engagement of the United States with Afghanistan was also of crucial importance.

Qureshi also briefed Blinken on Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and personnel from diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others.

Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government and the flight of President Ghani, ending an unprecedented two-decade campaign in which the United States and its allies had attempted to transform the war-torn nation.

Regarding Pakistan-U.S. Bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forge a broad, long-term and lasting relationship with the United States, anchored in peace, deeper economic cooperation and regional connectivity.

Qureshi and Blinken have agreed to keep in close contact to promote common goals, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

The Pakistani high-level security group chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved US President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, saying the presence of foreign troops for a longer period would not have produces a different result in the war-torn country. neighboring country.

The National Security Council reiterated Pakistan’s position that the conflict in Afghanistan never had a military solution, saying the perfect time to end the conflict through negotiations could have been when US troops and NATO were at their peak military might in Afghanistan.

Participants reiterated that Pakistan is committed to an inclusive political settlement as the way forward, representing all Afghan ethnic groups.

It was reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement in the country. It was also stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be respected.

The CNS noted with satisfaction that major violence had been avoided so far and called on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the basic human rights of all Afghans and ensure that the Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization or group against any campaign.

Meanwhile, US Senator Lindsay Graham urged President Biden to call on Pakistan and China not to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

“At the end of the day, we can contain the threat the Taliban faces if we stand tall – introduce us, if we tell the world, don’t legitimize this regime,” Graham told Fox News.

“I want President Biden to tell Pakistan and China that if you recognize the Taliban, you recognize a terrorist organization with blood on its hands relating to the Americans, and we will hold you accountable,” the Republican senator said.

“It’s a time for presidential leadership. But the problem with President Biden is that he doesn’t understand the nature of war. He’s like a deer in the headlights and he’s unable to adapt. The worst thing in times of crisis is to have a commander-in-chief who can’t change his mind, Graham said.

