Politics
At least 70 dead, 47 missing as floods hit northern Turkey
Authorities said 70 people died in Turkey yesterday in massive flooding last Wednesday in Bartn, Kastamonu and Sinop in the western Black Sea region. The Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said 47 people were missing.
The recent disaster in Turkey came as hundreds of millions of people were affected by the floods, from the United States to Germany and Belgium, from Britain to China, North Korea and the United States. Japan. This raises the urgent need for a globally coordinated, working class-led response to climate change and the criminal policies of capitalist governments.
The flood disaster in the Black Sea region came as the forest fires in Turkey are still not fully contained. While the response of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s government to forest fires, particularly in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, has been inadequate, the emergence of the flood disaster has led to even greater social anger and criticism of the country. government.
Citing data from the state’s Meteorological Directorate, Anadolu Agency reported that in some areas affected by flooding, rainfall was well above the annual average. This exposes the responsibility of the ruling class and its political representatives in several ways.
First of all, heavy rains and floods are a direct result of climate change produced by capitalism. The increase in sudden and heavy rains in recent years has not been taken seriously by government and local administrations. No action has been taken in populated areas crossed by rivers and governments have turned a deaf ear to scientific warnings.
Second, the authorities ignored the flood limits of the streams and allowed high density construction there. Retired paleoseismologist Dr Ramazan Demirta told the daily Szc, The 400-meter width of the river bed has been reduced to 15-20 meters. Then these areas are zoned for construction. But also change the flow rate. A large body of water then arrives. When this mass enters a narrow space, the water begins to rise. Then catastrophes like this happen. Stream beds should not be zoned for construction under any circumstances.
Third, the impact of the opening of private hydropower plants (HPP) and mines, which intensified under the government of the Justice and Development Party of Erdoan (AKP) in the Black Sea region was huge. Despite protests from local residents, with the opening of mining areas and the construction of hydroelectric power plants, forest areas were removed, stream beds were altered and, as a result, the natural structure of the region s is deteriorated in the name of capitalist profit.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/08/16/floo-a16.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]