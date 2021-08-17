Narendra Modi will he deposit fifteen rupees lakh into each Jan Dhan account?





The Telangana BJP Karimnagar unit has started a program that receives requests from various beneficiaries of the government program (but still does not receive them). They will fight for these people and pass the demands on to the government. BJP President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay kicked off the program the other day and posted some photos from the event on his Twitter account. Quoting the tweet, TRS Working chairman KT Ramarao mocked the Safran party in his own way. “I welcome this decision of BJP Telangana to invite nominations for the 15 lakh to every citizen, as promised by the Honorable PM Modi Ji. Ask all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP leaders to receive this DhanaDhan benefit on their JanDhan 👍 (sic) accounts, ”he tweeted. Fifteen Lakh Rupees for every Indian if black money hidden abroad is brought in is an election slogan of Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 election. BJP executives disseminated it widely at the time and some people actually did. believed. After coming to power, the BJP said Modi’s comments were in fact misinterpreted.This week’s releases on OTT – Check the “Rating” filter Do not missIndia Today survey: Drastic drop in Jagan’s popularityAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is handing out never-before-seen sops, but he … Do not missChiranjeevi doesn’t care what Balakrishna says or thinks!We’ve seen Balakrishna express his disappointment at being ignored for industry-related meetings before. It… Do not missPawan Kalyan angry with Chiranjeevi?Megastar Chiranjeevi and other industry greats got a call from Andhra Pradesh’s Marketing Director. They… Do not missWill Rajamouli betray Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas?SS Rajamouli has confidently declared that his film, RRR, will be released for Dussehra. In the beginning, no … Do not missBheemla Nayak Massy Glimpse delivers the messageThe character preview and title reveal for Powerstar’s latest film Pawan Kalyans has been released. The…

