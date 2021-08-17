Afghans have broken chains of slavery, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Islamabad – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the first phase of the unique national curriculum for students in grades 1 to 5, saying his vision is to bring a uniform curriculum and end the classroom education system .

Addressing the launch ceremony, the Prime Minister thanked the Ministry of Education for taking a first step in this direction.

He said that nowhere in the world are there three programs like in Pakistan where students from public and private educational institutions and religious seminaries study different programs. The Prime Minister said he knows that bringing a uniform program will be a difficult task because the elite system will not allow this change and will create obstacles. However, he assured that the process initiated is irreversible.

He said it would take our young people in one direction and rid them of the invasion of foreign cultures to make the country a unified nation. Imran Khan said it was also decided to teach Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) to 8th, 9th and 10th graders.

He asked the Minister of Education to enforce the uniform curriculum for these classes within the next five to six months after deliberations. He said that the improvement of our young people lies in learning from the unparalleled achievements of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

Pakistan pledged to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty (PM)

He said it will also help our young people understand religion better and they will not be misled by those elements who misinterpret religion for their personal interests.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that minorities will also have the opportunity to learn more about their respective religions. He said that the very foundation of the teachings of all holy prophets is respect for mankind.

By evoking the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan, they “broke the chains of slavery”.

What is happening in Afghanistan now, “they have broken the chains of slavery,” he added.

In his remarks on this occasion, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the first phase of the One National Program has been implemented in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

He said that it is also our effort that Sindh also adopts this program. He said the uniform curriculum is the fulfillment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf election manifesto.

The Minister of Education called this a big step towards ending injustice in society.

At a press conference yesterday, Shafqat Mahmood said the SNC had been launched from grades 1 to 5 in public and private schools as well as in seminaries in all provinces except Sindh.

He had said that from next year, the SNC would be introduced for classes six to eight and in 2023, for classes nine to 12.

Likewise, the minister said, for the first time, students from five sects of minorities will learn the books of their sects.

Meanwhile, while chairing a meeting on the development of the federal capital Islamabad, the prime minister called for efforts to find an alternative mechanism to address key issues.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a briefing given during the meeting by the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The meeting brought together the three ruling PTI MPs from Islamabad, including the Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Omar, and Special Assistant Ali Nawaz Awan.

Meanwhile, speaking to Special Technology Zones Authority Chairman Aamir Hashmi here on Monday, the prime minister said increasing exports in the tech sector is one of the government’s priorities.

He said the government provides facilities for the workforce associated with information technology.

The progress of the Islamabad Technopolis project was discussed during the meeting.

The Chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority informed the Prime Minister that local and foreign companies are keenly interested in investing in technology zones.

He said technology zones will be established in the federal capital as well as in all provincial capitals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed Pakistan’s commitment and support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly, the Prime Minister stressed the importance Pakistan attaches to Saudi Arabia in expanding mutual cooperation and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a range of important issues of common interest.

Imran Khan said he was confident that the newly created Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC) would play a catalytic role in promoting enhanced bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He welcomed the Saudi delegation and conveyed his warm greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He added that the Pakistani people have always granted special reverence to the Saudi leadership.

The Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the solid defense relationship between the two countries and hoped that bilateral defense cooperation will develop further in the years to come.

He also expressed Pakistan’s support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, and appreciated Saudi efforts in this regard.

General Al-Rowailly acknowledged the excellent collaboration and appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a long-standing and historic brotherly relationship, deeply rooted in a common faith, a shared history and mutual support. Regular and high-level exchanges of visits reflect the excellent relations between the two countries.

