Sindh Chief Justice’s Cabinet on Refusal to Become CS Ad Hoc Judge – Pakistan





KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh refused to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to take place in Islamabad on Tuesday (today), after being appointed judge ad hoc Supreme Court, Dawn learned on Monday.

On the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi earlier today appointed CHS Chief Justice Shaikh ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court for a period of one year from the day of his accession.

Pakistan’s Judicial Commission last week ruled by a five-to-four majority that Judge Shaikh would be invited to serve as an ad hoc Supreme Court judge for a period of one year provided he gives his consent.

The CHS Chief Justice had previously, in a letter to the JCP, dispelled the impression that he had already given his consent to attend Supreme Court hearings as an ad hoc judge.

Holds that his appointment was notified without legal authorization and has no legal effect

Informed sources told Dawn that Judge Sheikh again apologized for sitting on the bench of the Supreme Court while writing separate letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and President Arif Alvi hours after this. the latter had notified his appointment under article 182 of the Constitution.

The CHS Chief Justice indicated in his letter, a copy of which is available from Dawn, that the High Court Clerk had brought to his attention a notification (No.F.2 (1) / 2021-A of 16 August 2021) of His Excellency the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, by whom I am to attend the sitting of the Honble Supreme Court for a period of one year as judge ad hoc of the Honble Supreme Court.

He said the notification was issued despite the fact that he had consistently and repeatedly refused to give consent to attend Supreme Court hearings as an ad hoc judge.

Therefore, I declare that the notification was issued without legal authorization and has no legal effect, said the Chief Justice of the CSS.

Judge Sheikh said it was a sine quo non for issuing such a notification that the consent of the chief justice of the relevant high court be obtained. He reiterated that he had categorically refused to give his consent to be an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court. This was done verbally as well as by three letters dated August 5, 6 and 10, 2021, he added.

In the letters, however, the CHS Chief Justice expressed his willingness to grant his consent on condition that he be elevated to the rank of permanent judge of the Supreme Court.

In view of the above, please note that I will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony, which is due to take place tomorrow, i.e. August 17, 2021, said the top judge in the province. from Sindh.

Criticizing the move, CHS Bar Honorary Secretary Mohammad Omer Soomro announced that SHCBA members would observe a day of strike action on Tuesday (today) against the president’s unconstitutional notification regarding the appointment of Judge Sheikh against his consent.

However, a senior lawyer said on condition of anonymity: It is a clear and very unfortunate impasse. Counsel was of the view that the question of whether the refusal could be interpreted as misconduct was still open to interpretation.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Rasheed A. Razvi told Dawn that the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) as well as the Sindh High Court Bar Association will soon challenge this development by filing a series of petitions with the Supreme Court. The SCBA and SBC would also issue resolutions condemning the development.

Meanwhile, CJP Gulzar was sworn in to Judge Mohammad Ali Mazhar, who was elevated to the Supreme Court of the High Court of Sindh. The simple ceremony was attended, among others, by Supreme Court justices, the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and senior lawyers.

However, the Supreme Court has overturned a referral to court due to the coronavirus pandemic to bid farewell to the outgoing junior judge, Justice Mushir Alam, who will reach his retirement pension on August 17.

Asked about the consequences of the CSS chief justices’ refusal to take the oath as an ad hoc judge, lead counsel explained that whether Article 206 of the Constitution would result in the refusal or whether Article 209 would be invoked or whether nothing would happen at all was a question yet to be interpreted.

Article 206 (2) deals with resignation and explains that the judge of the tribunal de grande instance who does not accept the appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will consider to have withdrawn from his functions and, at this retirement, he will be entitled to receive a pension calculated on the basis of his length of service as a judge and his total years of service in the service of Pakistan.

Article 209 deals with the Superior Council of the Judiciary and is invoked against the judge for his dismissal after noting that the judge is not able to properly exercise the functions of the judge’s office due to a physical incapacity or mental or guilty of having committed a fault.

Nasir Iqbal in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, le 17 August 2021

