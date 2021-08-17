Athletes can be goodwill ambassadors for change: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Indian medal-winning athletes on August 16, called on them to become ambassadors for change in society. India has embarked on a year-long celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from August 15, 2021 to August 15, 2022. The Prime Minister has asked Indian athletes to undertake training on a Mission mode to promote sports and sports activities. Sources told CNN News18 exclusively that the Prime Minister asked each athlete to focus on visiting 75 schools until the year 2023, where they would go ahead and share their experience of preparing for the big boys. Olympic Games, showcased their achievements and instilled a sense of sportsmanship among young people. students. EXCLUSIVE – PM Modi shares happy moments with Olympians who came to bring gifts for him It will also be remembered that during the last parliamentary meeting of the party on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi devoted the entire meeting to the Olympics and sports and asked his party’s deputies to promote sport among young people on a mission mode for the next three months and thus adopt a particular sport and promote it in a significant way. The Prime Minister said at the meeting that the journey of the Indian Olympians who won a record seven medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Games was an inspiration in itself and it was a journey being talked about and worth doing. know the world because in many cases the athletes come from very poor or marginalized backgrounds and have shown extraordinary courage and determination to stand on the podium winning laurels for the country. With the race to India in the recent Olympics, the outlook for everyone, including parents, who initially thought playing sports was a waste of kids’ time has seen a dramatic change in attitude and that is something that needs to be encouraged in a big way, said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, the Prime Minister at the August 16 meeting with the athletes emphasized the importance of good nutrition for developing the human body and mind, especially in young people. The biggest challenge for a developing country like India remains to be able to eradicate malnutrition. PM enlisted the Olympians’ cooperation in order to be able to convey to people the importance of eliminating malnutrition and laying the foundations for a healthy nation. POSHAN Abhiyan or National Nutrition Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Women’s Day in 2018 with the aim of improving nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. This flagship government program drew the country’s attention to the problem of malnutrition and aimed to respond to it on a Mission mode. In answering a question to Rajya Sabha During the monsoon session of Parliament which has just ended, the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, had informed that a total of 9.27.00, 00 severely malnourished children aged six months to 6 years have been identified in the country until November 2020. Irani also informed the Parliament that 40% of these children came from India’s most densely populated state, Uttar Pradesh. Almost half of the funds disbursed to states under POSHAN Abhiyan have remained unused. Government data shows that the funds released between 2017 -2018 and 2020 -21 amounted to 5,312.79 Cr.However, of which only 2,985.56 CR was used until March 31, 2021, which was only 56% of funds used. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

