Islamabad urges Afghan parties to reach agreement – Journal





Moeed says Pakistan stands side by side with global community CNS endorses Bidens decision and calls it logical end to conflict Opposition calls for briefing in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports that the Taliban have taken full control of Afghanistan, Pakistan on Monday urged all stakeholders in the neighboring country to reach a political settlement, respect the rule of law, protect human rights and to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization. or group against any country.

While describing it as the way forward, participants at the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement for the representation. of all Afghan ethnic groups.

The CNS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by civilian and military leaders, also endorsed the decision of the administration of US President Joe Biden taken during Donald Trump’s presidency regarding the withdrawal of US troops Afghanistan, calling it a logical conclusion to the conflict. .

The meeting also discussed measures in place should the situation trigger a further influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan.

An official press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the meeting said the NSC stressed Pakistan’s continued commitment to an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. PMO said the meeting, which was attended by heads of the armed forces as well as senior cabinet members, also decided that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan should be upheld.

When contacted, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn that the meeting thoroughly examined the Afghan situation and called on all stakeholders in the neighboring country to a political settlement of the conflict.

Meeting participants were briefed on the latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan as well as the South Asian region, according to the PMO statement.

So far, major violence has been averted during the Taliban’s reconquest of Kabul, the CNS observed, while calling on all parties in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect basic human rights and all Afghans and to ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organization / group against any country.

The NSC stressed that the international community must recognize the sacrifices made by Pakistan over the past four decades, reminding the world that Pakistan, victim of the Afghan conflict, wants peace and stability in the region. The security committee said there had never been a military solution to the Afghan conflict. The ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when US and NATO troops were at their peak military might in Afghanistan. Continuing the foreign military presence for a longer period would not have given a different result, he observed.

Therefore, US President Joe Biden’s endorsement of the decision made during Donald Trump’s presidency to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan was indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict, the meeting said.

Now is the time for the international community to work together to secure an inclusive political settlement for the long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan. [and] the region, he added.

While praising the continued efforts of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, Prime Minister Khan ordered the repatriation of Pakistani citizens, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organizations operating in Afghanistan.

A day earlier, the Foreign Ministry said Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would continue to support political settlement efforts.

We hope that all Afghan parties will work together to resolve this internal crisis, FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a series of tweets. He said the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul was extending the required assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

According to him, a special inter-ministerial cell had been created at the Ministry of the Interior to facilitate visa issues and the arrival of personnel of foreign envoys and officials of United Nations agencies, international organizations, the media and others.

Pakistan stands by decision of world community

In addition, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf, Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan had an informal conversation with journalists and drew up Pakistan’s plans for rapid changes in the neighboring country. They said Pakistan would not take a unilateral decision regarding Afghanistan and its future government because Islamabad would stick to the decision of the world community.

Mr. Chaudhry was of the opinion that the Taliban could not rule the country alone, as Ashraf Ghani could not rather they (the Taliban) must involve all stakeholders. Our position on Afghanistan is clear but nothing is certain there due to rapidly changing developments. We asked Ghani that he could not run the government alone and we again urged the Taliban to do the same, the minister added.

Mr. Yousuf said Pakistan stands alongside the world community and will stick to any decision the international community takes. We do not want instability in our neighbor. What happened in Afghanistan is open to everyone, he added.

The NSA said Pakistan is facilitating the safe exit of those seeking to leave war-torn Afghanistan. So far, more than 300 visas have been issued to the journalist community, he added. The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed gratitude to Pakistan for facilitating the safe exit of journalists from Afghanistan, he said. The government has also formed a crisis cell so that all relevant departments can sit under one roof to facilitate the visa process, he said.

Mr Sadiq said the Pakistani embassy in Kabul is open to everyone to help people leave the neighboring country. This time, it will not happen that we unilaterally recognize the Taliban government, but we will uphold the decision that will be taken by the world community on this matter, he added.

Ambassador Khan said some embassies have contacted the Pakistan embassy for the departure of their staff and foreign nationals.

He said the embassy was working in close coordination with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), but due to the tense situation, three flights scheduled to leave Kabul were unable to take off, causing panic and influx. of passengers. The airport is still under the control of NATO forces, but as soon as the airport is cleared, flights will resume operations. Otherwise, people can be taken to Pakistan over the Torkham border by road, he added. At present, he said, around 40 to 50 families were present at the embassy and more than 200 people were awaiting fighting.

Opposition wants policy statement

The two main opposition parties, the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz and the Pakistani People’s Party, called on the government to brief parliament on the current situation in Afghanistan, present a policy statement and develop a national consensus. to deal with the possible consequences the nation could face following the establishment of the Taliban regime in this war-torn country.

The PPP convened on Monday an extraordinary meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) at Bilawal House in Karachi to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and formulate the parties’ point of view on it.

PML-N Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said internal consultations were underway within the party on events unfolding in Afghanistan, but the government should brief the opposition and parliamentarians about its policy on the Afghan situation.

He was of the opinion that a simple debate in a joint session of Parliament would be of no use. He said the goal of the debate should be the development of a national consensus. However, he said, the debate would only make sense if it took place after the release of a government policy statement.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1641107/islamabad-urges-afghan-parties-to-reach-settlement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos