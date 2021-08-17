Boris Johnson sends 200 more Paras to Afghanistan to save the British fleeing Taliban forces | Politics | New

Afghans rush to airport waiting to leave Kabul

Gunshots rang out as hordes of terrified Afghans tried to escape, besieging their capital’s airport. Several died while trying to cling to the few planes at the start in the hope of fleeing the love at first sight of the radicals.

As the nightmarish scenes were broadcast around the world, Mr Johnson sent 200 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (2 para) to reinforce the evacuation to the UK of the British and key Afghan aid by the 700 members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade in place. . But Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, his voice broken with emotion, warned yesterday: “This is a really deep part of regret for me, uh… some people won’t be coming back. “Some people will not come back. And we will have to do our best, as well as third countries, to treat these people. “ When asked why he took it so personally, the former army officer replied, “Because I’m a soldier – because it’s sad, and the West has done what it has to do.” done, and we have to do our best to get people out and stand up … by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice. “ The Prime Minister increased the army contingent after a third meeting in recent days of Cobra – the Whitehall emergency committee made up of senior ministers and security officials – discussed the crisis and possible new threats terrorists. He also called for a united Western response to the violent return of activists to power after two decades, addressing French President Emmanuel Macron in a flurry of calls from No 10.

Mapping Afghanistan: Taliban Quickly Reclaimed Territory After US Withdrawal

A spokeswoman for Downing Street said: “The British team in Afghanistan are working around the clock under incredibly difficult circumstances to help British nationals and as many others as we can get to safety as soon as possible. “At the same time, we are bringing the international community together to prevent a humanitarian crisis from erupting in Afghanistan – it is in everyone’s interest not to let Afghanistan fail. “It means providing all possible support to the Afghan people who have worked so hard to make the country a better place for the past twenty years.” The Prime Minister is expected to announce a new refugee resettlement program for Afghans in the UK, likely to focus on rescuing women and girls from the brutal Taliban.

Dominic Raab insisted that the UK will lead efforts to “hold the Taliban to account” and prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorism. The Foreign Secretary said 150 evacuated Britons were due to disembark in the UK early in the day and 350 more, including Afghan interpreters, are expected in the coming days. Mr Raab had to defend himself against criticism yesterday for being on vacation as Islamist militants returned to power. He claimed the whole world had been “taken by surprise” but said he was constantly in touch with events throughout his hiatus – believed to be Cyprus – as the crisis worsened . He only shortened his trip because Kabul fell on Sunday. But his absence and silence caused dismay among his Tory and Labor colleagues – his leader, Sir Keir Starmer, said Mr Raab should have returned earlier and called the government’s response “slow”. Mr Wallace said yesterday he did not know where Mr Raab was when the Taliban took control, but added: “I spoke to him every day”. MP Tobias Ellwood, Chairman of the Commons Defense Select Committee, said: “This is the biggest military challenge of a generation. Everyone should be working the hardest.”

Boris Johnson held a third Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon

After the last Cobra summit, Mr Raab said of the recovery: “This is not what we wanted, but we have to face the new reality. “We will hold the Taliban to account for their commitments to make a fresh start in Afghanistan. It will clearly not be the values ​​that the UK, the West, the EU, the Americans believe in, but we can have a moderating influence. “ He alluded to the application of sanctions or the withdrawal of aid to pressure the Taliban leadership to keep terrorists out of Afghanistan and protect human rights there. Mr Johnson’s spokesman said there would be “a significant number of daily flights” from Afghanistan in a rush to rescue British nationals and local allies. It was thought that around 3,000 Britons were still there yesterday. British Ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow worked at Kabul Airport with Home Office staff, diplomats and the armed forces to process visas. Mr Wallace said the government aims to repatriate 1,500 people over the next 24 to 36 hours. “We all see what we see – time is of the essence. It’s not about capacity on planes, it’s about speed of processing, which is why I’m trying to solve this problem. “The Border Force is joining us in making sure we speed up the process to get more Afghans out, which is our obligation. The next group … to come out will be 782.”