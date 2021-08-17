Over 349,000 websites banned in Turkey in the past 5 years





A total of 349,763 websites were banned in Turkey between 2016 and 2020, according to the 2020 Annual Report of the EngelliWeb initiative of the Associations for Freedom of Expression (FD). The number of websites banned since 2006 has reached 467,011, with 58,809 sites banned in 2020, a slight decrease from 2019, the report says. In addition to websites, access bans have been issued for 150,000 URLs (or Internet addresses), 7,500 Twitter accounts, 50,000 tweets, 12,000 YouTube videos and 8,000 Facebook posts and 6,800 Instagram posts since 2006. The report is titled Fahrenheit 5651, in reference to Fahrenheit 451, the famous dystopian novel by American writer Ray Bradbury, and to Law no. 5651 – aka Internet Act – which authorizes various legal and administrative bodies to prohibit access to websites and request the removal of content in various circumstances. The Turkish government increased its pressure on social media platforms after the Gezi protests in May 2013, which began over government plans to build on Gezi Park, one of the few remaining green spaces in stanbul. Twitter became an alternative medium and a networking tool among protesters, while mainstream media were reluctant to broadcast popular protests at the time. Since then, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has ranked social media as one of the main threats to national security, and the Turkish government has extended its internet restrictions to restrict the availability of critical information and opinions and has penalized users who have committed so-called anti-state acts. crimes in the public sphere online. According to the report, a total of 5,645 internet addresses containing news articles were banned and content was removed from 4,620 of them in 2020. Citing data released by the Home Office, the report states that a total of 75,292 social media accounts were investigated in 2020 and that legal proceedings were initiated against 32,000 of them. between them, marking a significant increase compared to 2019. In July 2020, the Turkish parliament passed a law at Erdoan’s request, imposing far-reaching restrictions on social media platforms with more than one million daily visitors to Turkey. The law, which concerns YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, entered into force in early October and provides for progressive sanctions forcing social media platforms with more than one million connections per day to appoint a representative in Turkey with whom Turkish authorities can resolve issues arising from cases of insult, intimidation and violation of privacy. The bill has been criticized by human rights defenders and critics, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and the UN, who have expressed concerns over the government’s decision. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

