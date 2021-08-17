This is Jokowi’s kick to make Indonesian MSMEs world class!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid special attention to the country’s enterprises, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in his state speech at the annual MPR session on August 16, 2021. In his speech, the Head of State expressed great hope that MSMEs can be part of global supply chains. Jokowi stressed the importance of working together to achieve these goals. “Upgrading the MSME entrepreneur class is on the agenda. Various facilities are ready to develop MSMEs, including strategic partnerships with large companies, so that they can quickly enter the supply chain. global, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi also focused on increasing the competitiveness of local products in global competition. By August 2021, more than 14 million MSMEs had joined the e-commerce application. “The government continues to encourage the digital economy ecosystem to increase people’s productivity. The number of MSMEs entering e-commerce applications and marketplaces continues to grow, ”Jokowi added. Jokowi hopes to see MSMEs competing in the global market start to open up, one of which is supported by e-commerce in Indonesia. According to data released on Monday August 16, 2021 by one of the e-commerce applications, Shopee, more than 180,000 Indonesian MSMEs have entered the global export market. With a cross-border trade network owned by tech companies such as Shopee, Indonesian MSMEs have wider market access not only at the national level, but can reach various countries in Southeast Asia, all the way to Brazil. Various local products made by local Indonesian SMEs, including Muslim fashion products and clothing, are also popular with the global community. Shopee’s data in 2021 shows that there are over 50,000 local products sold overseas every day with 6 export destinations, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Brazil . One of the local MSMEs that has gone global is Mr. Adzwin Perwira, a leather craftsman from the Wallts brand. He admitted that his current business grew 40 times after he marketed it on an electronic trading platform. In addition, with the export program, Wallts products, namely leather wallets, can be sold abroad. “Because I imagine exporting is difficult, be prepared for excises and the like, it turns out Shopee has an education too,” he said on Monday (8/16/2021) during a webinar hosted by an e-commerce company. The existence of this export program widens the market for Wallts products. Currently, Adzwin is considering diversifying its products in order to attract more buyers. Educational support to MSMEs continues to be provided by various parties, from government to the private sector. One of them is the Shopee MSME Campus in several major cities such as Bandung, Solo and Semarang. This program targets MSMEs to be able to go to class and prepare MSMEs to compete in the global market. Collaboration between government and the private sector is starting to bear fruit. In this moment of independence, President Jokowi reiterated the importance of collaboration to build together the potential of the digital economy. “The involvement of the digital economy is very important because the potential is huge and makes it easier for MSMEs to enter the global supply chain. In 2020, the value of Indonesia’s digital business transactions will reach over Rs 253 trillion. increase to Rs 330.7 trillion in 2021, ”Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC]

