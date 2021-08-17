Indonesia Independence Day moment Kim Jong Un congratulates President Joko Widodo





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju. (Source: AP Photo) PYONGYANG, KOMPAS.TV – Kim Jong Un, President of North Korea, congratulated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Indonesia’s Independence Day on Tuesday (8/17/2021). In his remarks, Kim Jong Un congratulated President Jokowi on the 76th anniversary of the independence of Indonesia and all the Indonesian people. In addition, Kim Jong Un said that this moment was also proof of his belief in the friendly relations and cooperation between North Korea and Indonesia. At the end of his remarks, Kim Jong Un wished that President Joko Widodo could continue to be successful in all national development work. To read also: Say Dirgahayu Indonesia, Maudy Ayunda: May Be a Free Nation The following is a full statement from Kim Jong Un citing Kompas.com, a statement from the North Korean Foreign Ministry. I congratulate you and the people of your country on the 76th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence. I take this opportunity to express my belief that the friendly relations and cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Republic of Indonesia will be strengthened and developed in accordance with the aspirations and desires of the peoples of both countries. And I wish you every success in your national development work. The day before, Monday (8/16/2021), Kim Jong Un highlighted his friendly relations with Russia on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of North Korea’s independence from Japanese colonial rule.

