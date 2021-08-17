Donald Trump Jr. Says Taliban Spokesman Is ‘Right’ About Facebook Censorship Claims





A Taliban spokesperson said a question about free speech in Afghanistan should be directed to Facebook. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the remarks at the group’s first press conference since the capture of Kabul. In response, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “LOL … Not bad either.” Loading Something is loading.

As for the allegations that Facebook is engaged in censorship, Donald Trump Jr. and Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid apparently agree.

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 17, 2021

On Tuesday, members of the Taliban gave a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, their first since the capture of the capital and the exile of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

In response to a question about the state of free speech under the country’s new government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid turned away, apparently saying the question should be put to Facebook instead.

“This question should be put to them,” relayed a translator.

Despite the recent Taliban victory in Afghanistan, their content remains banned on Facebook due to their classification as a terrorist organization.

“The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our policies on dangerous organizations,” a Facebook spokesperson told the BBC. “This means that we are removing accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibiting praise, support and representation of them.”

In the United States, Republicans frequently allege that social media companies like Facebook are engaged in censorship against conservative voices and views.

Trump Jr.’s own father, former President Donald Trump, remains suspended from Facebook for at least the next 2 years after the platform determined the former president was a risk to public safety as a result of the the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

