Johnson urges Pakistan not to unilaterally recognize Taliban in Afghanistan: CityAM





Boris Johnson urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan not to recognize the Taliban as the new Afghan government without broader agreement from the international community.

Number 10 said Johnson reiterated in his phone call to Khan today that “the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be contingent on meeting internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusiveness.”

Johnson’s comments come after Khan earlier today claimed the Afghans had broken the chains of slavery, after the Taliban regained control of the country.

Khan’s special assistant Raoof Hasan wrote on Twitter that the device the United States had developed for Afghanistan collapsed like a proverbial house of cards and called the Taliban takeover virtually smooth transfer of power.

Their comments came after thousands of residents were seen alight at Kabul airport yesterday in a desperate attempt to flee the country from the extreme Islamist group.

Posting the details of the Johnson-Khan appeal, Issue 10 said: “The Prime Minister underscored his commitment to work with international partners to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and the wider region.

“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan must be done on an international basis and not unilaterally.

“He said any legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be contingent on upholding internationally agreed human rights and inclusiveness standards. “

Pakistan has been accused for decades of secretly supporting and sheltering the Taliban after the US invasion of Afghanistan.

The Taliban offensive over the past week and a half, which has seen the group take control of the entire country, has reportedly been widely hailed in the predominantly Muslim country.

Elizabeth Threlkeld, former head of the US State Department in Pakistan, told the Financial Times: “There is a clear sense of triumphalism in Pakistan.

The UK and other Western countries have urged world leaders not to formally recognize the Taliban unilaterally, without a broader international agreement.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would freely impose economic and aid-based sanctions on Afghanistan if the Taliban again turned the country into fertile ground for terrorists and failed to protect the most essential human rights, including respect for women’s rights.

There are levers and we know from the Taliban political committee in Doha that they made a series of commitments, a series of commitments and its right for the United Kingdom, working critically with our partners, which ‘They are held to the commitments they made, he said.

Taliban spokespersons said today they will allow women to work and serve in government under their new regime.

However, it has previously been reported that girls as young as 12 were sexually enslaved by the extremist Islamist group and women were barred from attending university.

Women were forced to wear a burqa and were not allowed to work or learn under the previous Taliban regime.

Afghanistan under the Taliban has also become a training ground for terrorist groups like Al Qaeda in the run-up to the 9/11 attacks.

