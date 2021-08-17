Jokowi national secretariat distributes products to villagers





So the government is not alone in this effort. Although the government provides social assistance, but (through this movement) the community also helps. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The national secretariat of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed basic necessities to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kampung Becek village, Malaka Sari, east of Jakarta, through the through the “Movement of sharing for the peoples”. “Our aim is to help the disadvantaged,” noted the president of the National Productivity Council (DPN) for institutional and interagency affairs of the Jokowi National Secretariat, Dono Prasetyo, in a written statement received by Between here Saturday. The Sharing for People Movement is an activity of communities concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people, especially those who are currently experiencing self-isolation. This time, the Sharing for People Movement involved the National Secretariat, which directly came to the aid of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kampung Becek village, Malaka Sari, Duren Sawit sub-district, in east of Jakarta. Essentials were distributed to residents in the form of 150 packets of nine basic items – rice, cooking oil, butter, sugar, cow and chicken meat, eggs, milk, garlic, onion, fish and iodized salt – so like 450 packets of food. Previously, he noted that the event took place on July 26, 2021 and that volunteers had distributed 1,329 packs of nine commodities. “We, the donors, who take care of this movement, are sharing by donating in the form of staples and food purchased directly from local MSMEs,” noted Prasetyo. He explained that the activities of the People Sharing Movement were the result of the collaboration between various elements of society, which are professionals, private employees, students, non-governmental organizations and the President’s National Secretariat to execute a sharing movement across Indonesia. He called on residents of other regions to follow suit by purchasing and purchasing MSME products as a form of aid for affected communities. “So the government is not alone in this effort. Although the government provides social assistance, but (through this movement) the community is also helping,” he said. Meanwhile, Kampung Becek village community leader Edi Karta expressed gratitude for holding the People Sharing Movement. Karta noted that the surrounding community was in urgent need of help as most of them could not afford basic foodstuffs. “They are really affected by everything, especially economically. For the help you have given, thank you very much. I hope people around or other communities can also participate in this activity and help each other,” Karta said. . Local residents, MSMEs and residents who received essentials thanked all parties involved in the Sharing for People Movement. This activity eased their burden as income had declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thank you for purchasing my products. It is very helpful in buying and donating my food,” said Sati, one of the residents and MSMEs from Kampung Becek village.

