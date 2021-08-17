Donald Trump is personally responsible for hundreds of thousands of COVID deaths





As emergency rooms again overflow with Covid patients and hospital systems in several areas near their breaking point, I can’t help but think of the blame. There is much to do, starting with the elect at all levels and up to God. But I don’t think we’ve all taken full account of the death toll directly attributable to Donald J. Trump himself. There is a compelling argument to be made that he achieved the remarkable feat of personally causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

I’m not speaking here in a broad and generic sense: Donald Trump was president when the pandemic hit, and the federal government’s response was flawed, so all the deaths are his fault. I’m not speaking in the most basic partisan political sense either: Donald Trump was the leader of the Republican Party, which institutionally rejected the public health guidelines, and is therefore responsible for these deaths. What I’m saying is that Donald J. Trump’s little reptilian spirit is the single most important thing that has so far led to over 600,000 Americans dying from Covid, and it’s also probably right. to say that his actions have caused countless more deaths. global.

There is no doubt that many national, state and local political leaders failed at the start of the pandemic. A combination of laziness, ignorance and political cowardice prevented politicians from New York to Alabama from not properly and promptly following scientific advice in a way that would have minimized the spread of the coronavirus from the start. Furthermore, the federal government has failed by any means to coordinate a competent national policy response, making the unnecessary patchwork of different state rules an inevitability, and dooming us all to the prolonged nightmare we still suffer.

The Republican Party, which controlled the White House and the Senate when the pandemic hit, bears most of the blame. But it’s important to understand that there is no inherent institutional reason why the Republican Party should be against wearing masks, promoting vaccines, and following CDC guidelines. There is no inherent institutional reason why the Republican Party should have tried to cover up how serious the pandemic would be, quarreling with health officials who spoke honestly, and strutting around acting like the pandemic was a globalist conspiracy that could be overcome by being macho. The Republican Party exists to protect the interests of the rich. The Republican Party exists to reduce taxes and regulations on businesses. It’s bad, manipulative and indifferent, but it’s not, institutionally speaking, stupid. Our federal government’s response to the coronavirus was stupid. It was the result of a man named Donald Trump.

Consider another world in which a different generic Republican had been president in 2020 Mitt Romney, or Mitch McConnell, or some other replacement politician who generally embodied the beliefs of Republican parties. It’s easy to believe that this person would have fought against Covid’s aid to the poor, and rushed to protect real estate interests at the expense of tenants, and even advocated exempting churches from closing rules to mark political points. All of these things are characteristic of Republicans. What I don’t believe is the average Republican president would have decided, I’m going to cast doubt on wearing masks during a pandemic that spreads through airborne droplets. I don’t believe the average Republican President would have decided, I’m going to publicly question the advice of my own scientific staff and advocate for a multitude of quack remedies just because I love being the center of it. ‘Warning. These are things only Donald Trump would do.

And he did, and now 40% of our citizens will not wear masks and we cannot convince huge swathes of the country to get vaccinated and therefore some states are seeing their worst Covid numbers since the start of the pandemic, despite the widespread availability of effective vaccines. This insane and unnecessary state of affairs is due to the fact that Donald Trump, the man, is a fucking stupid person. After many years with Trump as the head of the Republicans, we tend to assume that his own characteristics are those of the party. But it would have been quite commonplace in the very recent past for a Republican president to do all the typical bad things Republicans do, but also to take CDC advice during a public health emergency. The difference between anti-vax freaks and staunch anti-masks being a tiny percentage of Americans and the huge portion of Americans they are today is Donald Trump. He set that tone from above. He doubted from the start. He downplayed it all from day one. His cowardly party followed him, and just like that, wearing masks was a political issue rather than a common sense issue. It shouldn’t have happened.

I do not in any way excuse the rest of the political class. In some ways they are even more disgusting than Trump himself, many of them followed his example for purely political reasons, even though they understood that he is a dangerous moron. But the fact remains that if Trump himself hadn’t been such a bizarre, stupid, conspiratorial narcissist, we could easily have had a nation that saw the coronavirus and our response as a health issue, not a political one. Because Donald Trump had to be the big boss’s birthday boy and smarter than everyone else and always successful and never wrong, he denied and obscured and argued and ultimately made tens of millions of his henchmen believe that wearing a mask equates to the end of American freedom. It’s his.

Many people are said to have died in this pandemic no matter what. Even the most responsible countries have had a learning curve, during which the disease has spread. The position we find ourselves in today, in August 2021, six months after vaccines became publicly available, as local school board meetings turn into screaming matches over mask warrants and care units intensive in Louisiana and Mississippi, is not a natural result of the virus. It is the result of political actions. And these murderous political actions can all be attributed to Donald Trump’s determination to do the stupid things he has done, causing his pathetic Republican Party henchmen to emulate him and win over millions of Americans who didn’t know. better than the danger they run. the face does not exist.

It’s fair to guess that, compared to even a semi-competent but undisturbed Republican president, America has suffered hundreds of thousands more deaths in this pandemic than necessary. We could quite easily have had a racist president, who protected the rich for the sake of the poor, who was as bad as Nixon or George W. Bush, but who was not irrational enough to think there is a reason. doubt that a mask can help stop the spread of infectious droplets expelled from the human mouth. Today we could finish immunizations for just about everyone. Instead, we are still mired in a disaster. Donald Trump’s hands are small, but they hold an entire war of corpses.

