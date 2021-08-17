Punjab: SAD and AAP attack Navjot Sidhu for his “position” on the alcohol and sand mafia





Punjabi Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been attacked by opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly changing his stance on illicit alcohol and the sand mafia.

“Sidhu spoke too much about the sand and alcohol mafias before he was appointed head of the Punjab Congress. He boarded the vehicle of a politician involved in illicit mining, then had lunch and dinner with him. a person accused of selling illicit alcohol, “said AAP MLA Meet Hayer.

Navjot Sidhu has also been criticized by Shiromani Akali Dal for his Sunday statements accusing the Badals of empty coffers, unemployment in addition to losses to the public treasury.

Shiromani Akali Dal chairman Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday questioned Navjot Sidhu’s promise to provide cheaper electricity at Rs 3 per unit if Congress returns to power.

“Navjot Sidhu is not a serious politician. He ran away when he was put in charge of an energy minister. Now he talks about giving cheap electricity to the people of the “State. The government of Congress is in power. Who stops them from announcing free power now?” Sukhbir Badal questioned.

Reacting to a media question about Navjot Singh Sidhu’s request to release the Punjab Police SIT’s findings on synthetic drugs to the public, Badal said that Sidhu himself was dating the drug mafia.

“The congressmen who sell drugs are with Navjot Sidhu. He also faces a vigilance case which has been suspended over the intervention of Priyanka Vadra,” Sukhbir Badal said.

Navjot Sidhu’s decision to appoint Malvinder Singh Mali as his advisor also backfired.

Opposition leaders asked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about one of Mali’s tweets on Kashmir claiming it was a “separate nation”.

“Navjot Sidhu adviser Malvinder Mali posted a controversial tweet about Kashmir saying it as a separate country. Rahul Gandhi should tell people if he was with Mali and if not what action he will take against Navjot Sidhu” said Bikram Majithia.

Some mistakes of the past, like accepting Imran Khan’s invitations and hugging the leader of the Pak army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also continue to drive Sidhu out.

Another spike came from the BJP opposition on Tuesday when top party leader Tarun Chugh questioned Sidhu’s loyalty to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue was vandalized in Lahore.

“Why was the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalized three times during Imran Khan’s tenure? Did Sidhu lose his tongue to speak on behalf of India and Indians?” Tarun Chugh questioned.

It should be mentioned here that Navjot Sidhu launched a scathing attack on the Badals and Bikram Majithia on Sunday, blaming them squarely for the state’s poor fiscal health. The BJP also interviewed Sidhu on various issues.

Sidhu was not available for comment.

