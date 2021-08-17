Election officials call for audit guidelines after Trump-fueled push





Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat who was part of a bipartisan group of 8 secretaries who helped draft the guidelines, told POLITICO after the vote they had been working in secret for months to achieve to an agreement, comparing the secretaries’ pact. took not to talk about their work until it was finished for the movie Fight Club.

The vote came at the end of the groups’ four-day conference, the first time the organization has met in person since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

What do secretaries ask for? Election officials have made six recommendations for any post-election audit, many of which are not followed by the scrutiny stimulated by Trump supporters in Arizona and elsewhere.

The secretaries call for audits to have a definitive timeline, which is ideally defined in state law, and for national and local election officials to be an integral part of the post-election audit process.

The guidelines also call on auditors to be wary of third-party involvement, saying outside participants should be determined before the election and work closely with election officials. The guidelines also recommend that voting machines be audited by a federally or state-accredited test lab, after courts in Arizona and Pennsylvania have had their voting machines decertified after a third party processed them.

The Justice Department also released guidelines late last month, saying some post-election audits could violate federal law. Election audits are extremely rare. But the ministry is concerned that some jurisdictions that conduct them will use or propose to use procedures that risk violating civil rights law, the Justice Ministry note said.

Why now? The secretaries’ directives come as Trump and his supporters demand even more post-election reviews, after narrowly losing several states to current President Joe Biden. Trump continues to lie about the election, claiming there was widespread fraud.

The most notable post-election review took place in Arizona, where the Republican-led state Senate targeted Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state that Biden narrowly led en route to overthrow the state.

The review, which Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Maricopa officials fiercely opposed, went on for months longer than originally planned. Supporters call it an audit, a label almost universally rejected by election officials and pundits because Arizona’s effort has ill-defined processes and has embraced certain conspiracies.

Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann tweeted Monday that a draft report was in the works, and a spokesperson for the review told KNXV that a draft report could be turned over to the state Senate as early as Friday.

Trump pushed his supporters to export Maricopa magazine to other states. Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have attempted to launch theirs, but so far neither have made the same kind of progress as in Arizona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/17/election-officials-call-for-audit-guidelines-after-trump-fueled-surge-505562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos