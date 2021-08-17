MPs ask Johnson about UK response to Afghan crisis





Afghanistan Updates

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Afghan news.

Boris Johnson is bracing for criticism from senior MPs over the UK’s role in the Afghan crisis as the Prime Minister prepares to address the House of Commons in a rare sitting in August.

In a half-day debate on Wednesday, Johnson is expected to defend the British response to the rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban as well as the UK’s efforts to withdraw British and Afghan nationals.

The UK currently has 900 troops in Afghanistan to assist with the evacuation efforts of 3,000 British and bi-nationals and a similar number of Afghans who have worked alongside British forces. British combat troops left Afghanistan in 2014.

But Johnson is set to face criticism over the UK’s humanitarian response to the fall of Afghanistan and the government’s readiness. In July, he declared “that there is no military road to victory for the Taliban”.

He is likely to focus his remarks on the government’s efforts to allow Afghan nationals to seek asylum in the UK, with a program based on a 2014 resettlement scheme for Syrian refugees due to be announced shortly.

Johnson will also discuss the UK’s efforts to summon other nations to coordinate and shape the West’s response to the Taliban takeover. A Downing Street official said: “It is the most powerful weapon we have.”

On Tuesday, he warned Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a phone call that any new Afghan government should not be prematurely recognized and should be done “on an international, not unilateral basis.”

The British Prime Minister also told Khan that “the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be contingent on compliance with internationally agreed standards of human rights and inclusiveness.”

The Johnson government has been criticized by several high-ranking Tory MPs for its role in the pullout.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the select committee on foreign affairs, called the withdrawal “the biggest foreign policy disaster since Suez”.

Tobias Ellwood, the conservative chairman of the defense select committee, warned that Afghanistan risked becoming “a haven for terrorism and it will soon become a battleground for neighboring giants to exercise their influence by proxy.”

MPs are also likely to question Johnson about his absence from No.10 on Saturday, when he left for a day of vacation. Dominic Raab, Foreign Minister, was also on vacation in Crete this weekend, before being recalled to London.

advised

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said the ministers were “missing at this crucial time”. He added: “Talk to anyone who has experience in Afghanistan and they will tell you that it was obvious last week that we were heading into a very serious situation.”

In its efforts to withdraw its nationals, the UK has the capacity to airlift 1,000 people from Kabul every day.

But Vice Admiral Sir Ben Key, the joint operations chief who manages the evacuations, admitted on Tuesday that British forces were working with Taliban consent and may have to withdraw if the flight clearance is blocked.

“Currently [the Taliban] respect the agreement they have with the United States, ”he said. “They allow us to go about our business but we have to be pragmatic and honest – the Taliban controls how and what we can achieve and at some point they can withdraw their consent.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3396794b-73ee-43bb-949a-8955010ebe09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos